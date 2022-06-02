10 Free Smoke Stock Videos

Cover image via

We’ve rounded up several freebies with smoke overlays, fog overlays, and actual smoke stock videos for your next project!

Whether you need footage for compositing or simply building your library, these ten smoke stock videos are sure to help with your future projects.

To utilize these smoke clips in programs such as After Effects, Final Cut Pro X, or Premiere Pro, simply place the smoke video above your composition and set the blend mode to screen. From there, you’ll be in a good spot to tweak the image as you see fit.

Now, onto the free smoke (and fog) effects.

I know this article is about smoke overlays, but fog works just as well if we’re talking about comping in footage in the background or even just vaguely in your shot somewhere.

To kick things off, let’s check out one of the most popular free packs we’ve ever made . . .

21 Free 4K Fog Overlays

These overlays were all shot in our studio and captured organically with real fog and haze. They’re real! Follow the download link below!

If you’re curious about how to blend these clips into your footage, it’s really not that difficult and you can master it in minutes through your NLE’s blend mode features.

For more on this, check out the tutorial below:

While you’re here, if you’re interested in 6K Fog Elements, our good friends at Film Bodega recently released a massive collection of fog elements. The 6K files are more than enough to use in any capacity, no matter the size you need.

Check out the trailer below:

Smoke Clip Downloads

Image via JOGENDRA KUMAR.

In an earlier version of this article, we listed several clips from various Vimeo accounts and websites that enable users to download the clip so you can throw it into your video. I’ve compiled these clips into a bulleted list that you can check out below.

To download any of the free smoke clips below, just click the link and the clip will automatically download:

Back when we originally wrote this, we also included a pack of 25 free 1080p clips of smoke effects offered by Video Copilot. So, while these have aged in quality, free is FREE! This is one of the reasons Video Copilot will always be the best.

More Smoke-Like Elements Available

Looking for more smoke effects? Check out the Fume Smoke Effects Library at Shutterstock Elements.

This pack of 4K fog elements was shot with a RED camera and Zeiss Master Prime lenses. What can you expect to find inside the pack?

Fume offers over 150 premium assets in 4K, including smoke plumes, pipe burst effects, and more. No matter the type of project—be it narrative, non-fiction, corporate, or wedding—there’s enough smoke clips in here to have anything you’d ever need.

Check out the download link below!

But wait, there’s more! We’ve released packs similar to this before. One of our other smoke, steam, and fog packs—Vapor—is filled with 130 more 4K assets to add to your already stacked library.

The best news? We’ve also included tutorials for these packs that are immaculately thorough for anybody wanting to learn how to incorporate overlays onto your shots.

Check out the tutorial for Vapor below:

These packs will work with any major NLE program.

