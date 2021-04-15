DJI Announces New Smaller Air 2S Drone That Shoots 5.4K Video

Cover image via

The new DJI Air 2S Drone is smaller and costs more than its predecessor. Here’s the good and bad about the changes.

The new DJI Air 2S is a foldable camera drone, the latest in the highly-successful and portable Mavic line of DJI drones.

What’s New

The latest version offers a new 1″ sensor that can capture 20-megapixel stills, 5.4K video up to 30fps, or 4K video up to 60fps. The sensor is actually larger than the Mavic Air 2 and offers a larger pixel size to capture more data. The digital zoom supports up to 4x zoom in 4K and up to 8x zoom in 1080p.

Footage is recorded to the internal 8GB memory and can be recorded in H264 or H265. There are three color profiles: Normal (8-bit), D-Log (10-bit), and HLG (10-bit).

The DJI Air 2S offers thirty-one minutes of flight time, which is actually a little less than its predecessor’s thirty-four minutes. The Air 2S has the most programmed flight modes and image capture modes of any DJI drone this size. From autonomous MasterShots mode to the FocusTrack, Hyperlapse, and QuickShots modes, this drone is fully-loaded.

Early reviews praise the compact design and ease of use, but are quick to call out an increase in price and a noticeable crop when shooting 4K at 60fps. There’s also no D-Log or HDR when zoomed in.

Here’s another with feature overview from B&H.

DJI Air 2S Specs:

Image sensor 1″ CMOS sensor

20-megapixel

Focal length 22mm (35mm equivalent)

Video format 5472 x 3078p at 24/25/30fps (150 Mb/s MOV/MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC) 3840 x 2160p at 24/25/30/48/50/60fps (150 Mb/s MOV/MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC) 2688 x 1512p at 24/25/30/48/50/60fps (150 Mb/s MOV/MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC) 1920 x 1080p at 24/25/30/48/50/60/120fps (150 Mb/s MOV/MP4 via H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC)

Still image support DNG/JPEG/Raw

Media/memory card slot single slot: SD/SDHC/SDXC [256 GB maximum]

Maximum horizontal speed 42.5 mph/19 m/s

Maximum ascent speed 13.4 mph/6 m/s

Maximum descent speed 13.4 mph/6 m/s

Weight 21.0 oz / 59 5 g

Maximum wind resistance 23.5 mph/10.5 m/s

Flight ceiling 3.1 miles/5000 m

Maximum flight time 31 minutes

Maximum hover time 30 minutes

The DJI Air 2S is available now with a standard combo starting at $999 and a Fly More Combo at $1,299. Which is $200 more than the last model.

