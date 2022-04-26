5 Shopping Cart
Home » Industry » NAB 2022: DZOFILM Add 14-35mm Pictor Zoom To Their Cine Zoom Lens Line-Up

NAB 2022: DZOFILM Pictor Series Zoom Lens

Cover image via

Lewis McGregor

DZOFILM’s third Pictor Zoom lens covers the wide-angle range within the three lenses currently offered. Let’s get into some specs.

DZOFILM has unveiled its new Pictor Zoom lens, creating a perfect trinity of zooms for filmmakers. The 14-30mm T2.8 is a superb addition. Let’s explore why.

The 14-30mm T2.8 will now be joined by the existing 20-55mm T2.8 and the 50-125mm T2.8. The lens will also be available in either the standard black finish or white finish.

Hey, if you have a Stormtrooper RED Komodo, you could pair it with the 14-30mm Pictor Zoom and be the most stylish filmmaker on the block.

The Pictor 14-30mm T2.8 brings the same characteristics as its brother and sister—consistency, pricing, image quality, and versatility. By owning these three lenses, you have a full range of focal coverage you’ll need for any film or upcoming project.

The lens offers the same quality as the series, EF or PL mounts (included with the lens), constant T2.8 aperture during zooms, minimal focus breathing, and a parfocal design while covering S35 sensors (31.5mm image circle). At only 1.88kg (4.14lbs), the new lens is a fantastic addition to the series with the quality DZOFILM lenses are known for.

I currently own the 25mm and previously owned the 125mm cinema primes from DZOFILM, called Vespid Primes. They feel robust and very much promote cinema quality.

And, typically, the price range of these lenses falls within what would be considered the “budget” region when talking about cinema lenses. But, the build and quality of the glass couldn’t be anything from budget.

Filmmaker on set with 25mm DZOFILM Vespid Prime
Myself on set with 25mm DZOFILM Vespid Prime.

The Pictor 14-30mm T2.8 is available by itself or as part of a 3-lens kit in a case, along with the 20-55mm T2.8 and 50-125mm T2.8. This 3-lens kit bundle is available in either black (USD $7,999) or white (USD $8,199).

The Pictor 14-30mm T2.8 individually is currently listed at $2,889, which makes it the most expensive lens out of the three. The 20-55mm T2.8 is $400 cheaper, and the 50-125mm T2.8 is $200 cheaper.

This is a welcomed addition to the Pictor series of S35mm zooms, now offering the widest-angle zoom possible at a dead-locked T2.8.

It’s perfect for run-and-gun work due to its weight and build, but not lacking in the quality we expect from DZOFILM lenses.

It’ll be exciting to see how consumers will welcome the new lens into the series and what other plans DZOFILM has in the future for the S35mm line.

DZOFILM Zoom lenses side by side
DZOFILM Zoom lenses. Image via DZOFILM.

Key specs for the Pictor 14-30mm T2.8 Zoom lens:

Focal Length14-30mm
MountPL/EF
ApertureT2.8-22
Largest Image Circle31.5mm (S35)
Front Diameter95mm / 3.94in 
Close Focus0.6m / 2ft
Number of Iris Blades16
Weight1880g / 1.88kg/ 4.14lbs
Focus Rotation Angle270 Degrees
Zoom Rotation Angle100 Degrees

Cover image via DZOFILM.

