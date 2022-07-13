How Netflix Decides What Cameras Make Its Approved List
Netflix has opened the curtains to their Camera Lab. For the first time ever we can see the testing and decision making that goes into creating the Netflix Approved Camera list, and for video nerds like us, it’s amazing.
For years Netflix dominated the streaming world because of its in-depth knowledge of delivering high-resolution video across the globe. The company maintains its own standards and practices for capture, editing, and delivery for the best streaming resolution. For all of the company’s original programming, the company has long had a list of approved cameras.
For the first time, they’ve opened up to show creators how they choose the cameras that make their list and the rugged testing they do in their Camera Lab. Check out this video to see the process.
Why Does Netflix Have an Approved Camera List?
Netflix requires 90% of a program’s final runtime to be captured on approved cameras using their capture requirements. The cameras must meet image capture benchmarks for dynamic range, color accuracy, detail rendition, signal-to-noise ratio, resolution, and key workflow requirements.
Netflix provides a whole series of helpful guides and articles on image capture, color workflow, delivery, and much more in their Partner Help Center.
What are the Approved Netflix Cameras?
As of the 2022 guidelines, the following cameras meet all standards to make the approved camera list.
ARRI
- Alexa LF
- Alexa Mini LF
- Alexa 65
Canon
- C300 MK II / MK III
- C500 MK I / MK II
- C700
- C700 FF
- EOS C70
Panasonic
- VariCam 35
- VariCam LT
- VariCam Pure
- AU-EVA1
- S1H
- BGH1
- BS1H
- AK-UC4000
RED
- DSMC2
- EPIC-W
- WEAPON
- EPIC
- SCARLET-W
- RAVEN
- RED RANGER
- KOMODO
- V-RAPTOR
Panavision
- DXL2
Sony
- Venice
- Venice 2 (6K / 8K)
- FX9
- F55
- F65
- FS7 / FS7 II
- F5
- FX6
- PXW-Z450
- PXW-Z750
Blackmagic
- URSA Mini 4.6K
- URSA Mini Pro 4.6K
- URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2
Additional Cameras
For the remaining 10% of the final runtime, and in unique use cases, Netflix allows for other cameras to be used on production. This includes everything from PTZ cameras to crash cams, action cameras, and cell phones.
There is no list of these additional cameras available, and teams should submit for approval to their Netflix contact.
Featured Image: Stranger Things via Tina Rowden/Netflix.