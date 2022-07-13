How Netflix Decides What Cameras Make Its Approved List

Cover image via

Netflix has opened the curtains to their Camera Lab. For the first time ever we can see the testing and decision making that goes into creating the Netflix Approved Camera list, and for video nerds like us, it’s amazing.

For years Netflix dominated the streaming world because of its in-depth knowledge of delivering high-resolution video across the globe. The company maintains its own standards and practices for capture, editing, and delivery for the best streaming resolution. For all of the company’s original programming, the company has long had a list of approved cameras.

For the first time, they’ve opened up to show creators how they choose the cameras that make their list and the rugged testing they do in their Camera Lab. Check out this video to see the process.

Why Does Netflix Have an Approved Camera List?

Netflix requires 90% of a program’s final runtime to be captured on approved cameras using their capture requirements. The cameras must meet image capture benchmarks for dynamic range, color accuracy, detail rendition, signal-to-noise ratio, resolution, and key workflow requirements.

Netflix provides a whole series of helpful guides and articles on image capture, color workflow, delivery, and much more in their Partner Help Center.

What are the Approved Netflix Cameras?

As of the 2022 guidelines, the following cameras meet all standards to make the approved camera list.

ARRI

Alexa LF

Alexa Mini LF

Alexa 65

Canon

C300 MK II / MK III

C500 MK I / MK II

C700

C700 FF

EOS C70

Panasonic

VariCam 35

VariCam LT

VariCam Pure

AU-EVA1

S1H

BGH1

BS1H

AK-UC4000

RED

DSMC2

EPIC-W

WEAPON

EPIC

SCARLET-W

RAVEN

RED RANGER

KOMODO

V-RAPTOR

Panavision

DXL2

Sony

Venice

Venice 2 (6K / 8K)

FX9

F55

F65

FS7 / FS7 II

F5

FX6

PXW-Z450

PXW-Z750

Blackmagic

URSA Mini 4.6K

URSA Mini Pro 4.6K

URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2

Additional Cameras

For the remaining 10% of the final runtime, and in unique use cases, Netflix allows for other cameras to be used on production. This includes everything from PTZ cameras to crash cams, action cameras, and cell phones.

There is no list of these additional cameras available, and teams should submit for approval to their Netflix contact.

