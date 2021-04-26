Breaking News: Blackmagic Releases Camera Update 7.3
LCD calibration, Gen 5 color science, and better histograms coming to Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras (4K, 6K, and 6K Pro).
In many ways, we’re in the middle of a golden age of digital camera technology. It feels as if many brands are cycling through new cameras at breakneck speeds. If you buy a camera in the summer, there might be a new, better version by Christmas.
However, just because a camera is released doesn’t mean it’s not still subject to changes and improvements. Some are major issues, which creep up once cameras are already widely distributed, while others are technical tweaks and improvements based on community feedback.
The latter is certainly the case as Blackmagic Design has announced the release of a much-anticipated camera update. Camera Update 7.3 packs a lot of punch and should directly benefit those with (or interested in) Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras—like the 4K, 6K, and 6K Pro. Let’s take a look at all the new upgrades, improvements, and additions.
Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, 6K, and 6K Pro
Released via Twitter, Blackmagic has confirmed that Camera Update 7.3 is indeed on the way. The crux of the update features new and better camera and color controls for their flagship line of Pocket Cinema Cameras.
As mentioned above, every camera released these days is subject to a few issues and flare ups. And, truth be told, the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras have largely been free of any major controversies. Still, many of these updates are much-requested and should help filmmakers and videographers alike with more settings and controls.
The biggest updates are the upgrades to the in-camera histograms for better shot calibration, new channel clipping indicators, and color guide displays. Auto-focus and lens control should improve as well, with some other minor issues with LUTs and presets being resolved.
- Upgrades the luminance histogram to RGB histogram
- Adds color channel clipping indicators
- Adds false color guide display
- Adds LCD screen calibration settings
- Improves auto focus and active lens control
- Improves focus peaking visibility
- Fixes an issue with importing LUT’s and Presets
Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and 6K
In addition to the updates to the full line of Pocket Cinema Cameras, Blackmagic has confirmed that there are some additional updates specifically for the BMPCC 4K and 6K (but not to the newer 6K Pro). Both of these cameras continue to remain popular with film and video professionals, and should give a nice boost to some cameras that might be pushing a few years old now.
- Adds support for Generation 5 color science
- Adds support for LCD screen dimming for power conservation
- Adds Q1 and Q3 Blackmagic RAW recording options
Other Blackmagic 7.3 Updates
Along with the upgrades and additions to the Pocket Cinema Cameras, the latest update also promises to fix bugs in the Blackmagic URSA Studio Viewfinder, and add some interesting upgrades to their Blackmagic RAW 2.0.
URSA Studio Viewfinder
- Fixes bug that can cause image misalignment
Blackmagic RAW 2.0
- Adds support for Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K
- Adds support for dual card recording
- Updates to Blackmagic Generation 5 color science
- Adds DaVinci wide gamut and DaVinci intermediate gamma support
- Adds support for Nikon Z 6II and Z 7II Blackmagic RAW clips captured by Blackmagic Video Assist
- General performance and stability improvements
This is big news for owners of the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K, as well as anyone who might be interested in using Blackmagic RAW 2.0 with Blackmagic Video Assist for recording on competitors’ cameras such as the Nikon Z 6II and Z 7II.
How to Update
Updating your Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras isn’t difficult and is recommended to do so as soon as possible to avoid any of the above issues or bugs. You’ll simply need to go to the Blackmagic website and download the update for your specific camera.
As the video above points out, be sure to export all your presets and LUTs onto cards so they don’t get wiped when uploading the update. Once updated, you should see many of the new features and upgrades immediately to help you with all your video adventures.
Cover image via Blackmagic Design.