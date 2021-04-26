Breaking News: Blackmagic Releases Camera Update 7.3

Cover image via

LCD calibration, Gen 5 color science, and better histograms coming to Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras (4K, 6K, and 6K Pro).

In many ways, we’re in the middle of a golden age of digital camera technology. It feels as if many brands are cycling through new cameras at breakneck speeds. If you buy a camera in the summer, there might be a new, better version by Christmas.

However, just because a camera is released doesn’t mean it’s not still subject to changes and improvements. Some are major issues, which creep up once cameras are already widely distributed, while others are technical tweaks and improvements based on community feedback.

The latter is certainly the case as Blackmagic Design has announced the release of a much-anticipated camera update. Camera Update 7.3 packs a lot of punch and should directly benefit those with (or interested in) Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras—like the 4K, 6K, and 6K Pro. Let’s take a look at all the new upgrades, improvements, and additions.

Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, 6K, and 6K Pro

New Blackmagic Camera 7.3 Update! Adds built in LCD calibration, RGB histogram and color channel clipping indicators to Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, 6K and 6K Pro models, as well as generation 5 color science for Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and 6K! Download from https://t.co/A9XUOrqSSd pic.twitter.com/5tgjGNOLpW — Blackmagic Design (@Blackmagic_News) April 26, 2021

Released via Twitter, Blackmagic has confirmed that Camera Update 7.3 is indeed on the way. The crux of the update features new and better camera and color controls for their flagship line of Pocket Cinema Cameras.

As mentioned above, every camera released these days is subject to a few issues and flare ups. And, truth be told, the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras have largely been free of any major controversies. Still, many of these updates are much-requested and should help filmmakers and videographers alike with more settings and controls.

The biggest updates are the upgrades to the in-camera histograms for better shot calibration, new channel clipping indicators, and color guide displays. Auto-focus and lens control should improve as well, with some other minor issues with LUTs and presets being resolved.

Upgrades the luminance histogram to RGB histogram

Adds color channel clipping indicators

Adds false color guide display

Adds LCD screen calibration settings

Improves auto focus and active lens control

Improves focus peaking visibility

Fixes an issue with importing LUT’s and Presets

Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and 6K

In addition to the updates to the full line of Pocket Cinema Cameras, Blackmagic has confirmed that there are some additional updates specifically for the BMPCC 4K and 6K (but not to the newer 6K Pro). Both of these cameras continue to remain popular with film and video professionals, and should give a nice boost to some cameras that might be pushing a few years old now.

Adds support for Generation 5 color science

Adds support for LCD screen dimming for power conservation

Adds Q1 and Q3 Blackmagic RAW recording options

Along with the upgrades and additions to the Pocket Cinema Cameras, the latest update also promises to fix bugs in the Blackmagic URSA Studio Viewfinder, and add some interesting upgrades to their Blackmagic RAW 2.0.

URSA Studio Viewfinder

Fixes bug that can cause image misalignment

Blackmagic RAW 2.0

Adds support for Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K

Adds support for dual card recording

Updates to Blackmagic Generation 5 color science

Adds DaVinci wide gamut and DaVinci intermediate gamma support

Adds support for Nikon Z 6II and Z 7II Blackmagic RAW clips captured by Blackmagic Video Assist

General performance and stability improvements

This is big news for owners of the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K, as well as anyone who might be interested in using Blackmagic RAW 2.0 with Blackmagic Video Assist for recording on competitors’ cameras such as the Nikon Z 6II and Z 7II.

Updating your Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras isn’t difficult and is recommended to do so as soon as possible to avoid any of the above issues or bugs. You’ll simply need to go to the Blackmagic website and download the update for your specific camera.

As the video above points out, be sure to export all your presets and LUTs onto cards so they don’t get wiped when uploading the update. Once updated, you should see many of the new features and upgrades immediately to help you with all your video adventures.

