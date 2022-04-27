NAB 2022: Aputure Tease with the MC Pro

Cover image via

At NAB 2022, Aputure gives us a preview of what is to come for the slim, pocket-sized line with the prototype version of the Aputure MC Pro.

Back in NAB 2019, the Aputure AL-MC was one of the most sought-after products from content creators. A business card-sized RGB panel that can easily be mounted with outstanding lighting capability. And, for only $90.

The MC was a perfect addition for YouTubers, live-stream content creators, and filmmakers, who needed that extra splash of background color at a low cost.

Now, at NAB 2022, Aputure’s Tim Sim gave us a preview of this slim, pocket-sized line—Aputure MC Pro.

Aputure wants to separate their products again—much like the Light Storm series—into two different variants, the regular and the pro. They offer the same core experience but give professionals more power and color range, while keeping to that trusty small pocket-size.

First, from what we know so far, thanks to Nino Leitner’s (of CineD) interview, is that there’s a noteworthy improvement over the regular MC. They’ve increased the voltage output by 40%, which claims to offer 3x the brightness of the original MC.

Additionally, Aputure has upped the CCT range from 2,000K to 10,000K, there’s a more narrow beam angle at 45°, it’s weather-resistant, fully RGB tunable, which can produce over 1 billion colors, and it has magnets on the front to attach a range of accessories—such as a flat diffuser, curved diffusers, and honeycomb grids.

The MC Pro will be slightly bigger at 108 x 70 x 25mm and barely heavier at 225g. Still, it’s expected due to its upgraded weather-resistant build and a bigger battery to accommodate for the brighter output. Aputure also claims that it uses the same RGBWW technology in its flagship Nova series and its LS 600c Pro.

Of course, it has all the features the regular MC is known for: magnetic mounting, Sidus Link compatible, offering wireless control alongside all other Aputure compatible lights, ability to charge wirelessly, solid menu navigation, and more. The MC Pro will also be available in an 8-light charging kit like the regular MC.

As for what accessories you will get alongside the MC Pro, it’s predicted (though not confirmed) that it comes with a 30° honeycomb grid, ball head with magnetic attachment, curved diffuser, and flat diffuser.

It’s yet to be revealed the price and date of when the MC Pro will be released. Looking at our previous publishing history, we covered the original MC at NAB 2019, and then covered the official launch several months later in October.

Maybe Aputure is operating on a similar timeline. The model in the videos is only a preview unit that could easily be changed in design or improved before production.

Aputure MC Pro Key Specs:

7W RGBWW output, 3x the brightness of the Aputure MC

2,000K to 10,000K CCT Range

Pocketable Size 108 x 70 x 25mm

Weight 225g

45° Beam Angle

Weather-Resistant Construction

1,346+ lux at 0.5m

Available in an 8-light charging kit

Uses the same RGBWW technology as the LS600c Pro and Nova Series

Cover image via Aputure.