NAB 2022: SmallRig Announces the RC 220 

Cover image via

The RC 220 follows from the successful RC 120 line. The new model offers more comprehensive flexibility with a super lightweight design weighing only 1.65kg, making it a breeze to mount while maintaining the output and quality we expect from the RC line. They keep it simple with 220 watts of clean, balanced illumination for both versions.

SmallRig’s RC 220B light. Image via SmallRig.

Like the RC 120 line previously, you’ll have two different options: the RC 220D (5600K) has been designed for daylight, and its sibling, the RC 220B (bi-color), brings temperature control from a range of 2700 to 6500K.

Both are consistent in offering highly accurate CRI and TLCI ratings for professional-level color reproduction and stable color output.

Performance is key, and SmallRig has designed the two models with video in mind, offering high luminescence. The RC 220B (220W) center illuminance reaches 84,500 Lux# at 1 meter, and the RC 220D (220W) center illuminance reaches 98,700 Lux#.

Both lamps offer complete app control via the SmallGoGo app offering single or multiple lighting control within a 100m radius. Within the app, you can control the manual output, color temperature (only on RC 220B), special effects, and a wide variety of other options to produce consistent color accuracy on set.

SmallRig has optimized the RC 220 lineup with an intelligent onboard cooling system that, in theory, makes the performance of the unit stable without exceeding 30 decibels, perfect for not disturbing audio levels on set while recording.

Both units can be powered through the AC adapter power input or a V-mount battery (purchased separately). You can expect all your SmallRig or third-party accessories for diffusion and light modeling options to work since the lamps will feature a standard Bowens Mount for easy attachment and removal.

As for availability and pricing, the RC 220B will cost $369, while the daylight version RC 220D costs $329. Both are thoughtfully well-priced for any budget-friendly filmmakers or content creators, and they’re both expected to begin shipment at the end of May 2022.

Here are the key specs of the RC 220B/220D:

Color temperature : RC 220B: 2700K – 6500K / RC 220D: 5600K

Product dimensions: 240 x 122 x 237.6mm / 9.4 x 4.8 x 9.4 inches

Power consumption: 260W

Video light weight: 1.65kg / 3.6lbs

TLCI (TV Lighting Consistency Index): 96+

CRI (Colour Render Index): 95+

Power supply: Adapter / V-mount battery (purchased separately)

For more on the latest from NAB 2022, check out these articles:

Cover image via SmallRig.