Blackmagic Design Announces The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2

Blackmagic introduces the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2. Essentially, it’s the 6K Pro without built-in NDs.

We initially noted that NAB 2022 wasn’t exactly filled with…well, cool announcements. In fact, this year was very lackluster to the point where we didn’t have enough content coverage to fill the entire week’s publishing calendar.

And in the following weeks, there haven’t been too many new announcements. Well, today, Blackmagic has announced the Pocket Cinema Camera 6k G2.

First, let’s note that this isn’t the G2 iteration of the Pocket Cinema Camera 6k Pro but the regular Pocket Cinema Camera 6.

The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2

Blackmagic Design today announced the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2, a next generation model of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K. The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 includes an adjustable touchscreen for easier framing of shots, a larger battery for longer shooting without needing to charge or change batteries, as well as support for an optional electronic viewfinder. The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 has the latest Blackmagic generation 5 color science and retains the popular cinematic Super 35 HDR image sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range, dual native ISO and EF lens mount from the previous model. Blackmagic

So, what does this mean? Well, I have to be honest with you guys. There isn’t going to be an extensive write-up about this camera because, well, we’ve already done it in this article, Hands-on Review: the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro. Because if you look at those specifications, we can see they are incredibly similar to the Pocket 6k Pro. And well, by all accounts, this is essentially the 6k Pro model but without the built-in ND filters—and quite literally that. However, there are some online queries on whether the screen brightness is of the same luminance as the 6K pro (1500 nits) or if it’s using the same LCD from the G1 6k, the documentation for the camera state what LCD is being used.

If you have recently purchased a Pocket Cinema Camera 6k, then—ouch. If you were saving up for the 6k, congrats, you now have a better functional camera. I don’t think there’s much more to touch upon with the release of this camera.

Priced at $1,995, the exact cost for the current Pocket 6k, we can see it is set to discontinue the current generation of 6k Pocket Cinema Cameras rather than sit alongside the 6k and 6k Pro.

Key Features

Designed from carbon fiber polycarbonate composite.

6144 x 3456 sensor with 13 stops and dual native ISO up to 25,600.

Compatible with a wide range of popular EF lenses.

Up to 25,600 ISO for incredible low light performance.

Standard open file formats are compatible with popular software.

Adjustable LCD screen.

Includes Blackmagic Generation 5 Color Science.

Optional Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Pro EVF.

Professional mini XLR inputs with 48-volt phantom power.

Larger NP-F570 battery, optional Blackmagic Pocket Camera Battery Pro Grip.

Includes full DaVinci Resolve Studio for post-production.

