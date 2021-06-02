Canon Announces More Details for the Canon EOS R3

Cover image via

Over the last twenty-four hours, Canon has released more information on the highly-anticipated EOS R3. Here are the details.

Earlier this year, we reported that Canon had announced the development of the EOS R3. Their first camera with an integrated grip that mirrored the likes of the 1D series. Like the 1D series, the EOS R3 is designed for pro sports and news photographers. With 30fps continuous shooting capabilities and a brand-new back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, it’s shaping up to be something special.

At the time, the initial announcement was more business-orientated, and we didn’t have a lot of information to roll off. What we did know was that it had:

35mm full-frame back-illuminated CMOS sensor

DIGIC X image processor

Up to 30fps with AF/AE tracking

A deep learning algorithm for head and eye detection will now detect torsos

However, new details have come to light. Here’s what we now know . . .

Motorsports Tracking

Canon’s autofocus tracking has jumped leaps and bounds with their EOS R line. Alongside the people, animals, and birds—tracking modes found in the EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras—the EOS R3 can track racing cars and motorbikes.

Being able to shoot RAW at 30fps, and coupled with their next-generation Dual Pixel CMOS AF, allows shooters to track subjects and moving objects around the frame, keeping them in pin-point focus. Canon also states:

And when conditions get tough, the camera can now focus in extreme levels of darkness—at light levels of -7 EV or lower. – Canon

Canon’s EOS R3. Image via Canon.

Eye Control Autofocus

In the summer of 2019, I picked up a Canon EOS 3, an electronic 35mm stills camera. Before the EOS 3, all 35mm stills cameras I’d owned were of manual control, so the automatic film advancement and auto settings were a welcome addition.

One thing that the EOS 3 had (which surprised me) was eye control autofocus. Essentially, wherever your eye was looking through the viewfinder, it would focus at that spot upon pressing the focus button. It surprised me because I was shocked that it hadn’t been implemented again, at least in the cameras I’ve owned over the last fifteen years.

However, the EOS R3 has adapted that technology. This unparalleled control over AF allows the camera to react as quickly as you do—responding fast to ever-changing scenes. With the EOS 3, I have to admit, it didn’t work perfectly with every shot. But, given it’s a camera from 1998, I’m sure the EOS R3 will have this technology perfected.

4K and RAW

There was initially no mention of video capabilities back in April, but we now know that the EOS R3 will record oversampled 4K or RAW video footage internally to a CFexpress card. Oversampled means that the camera will capture the image at a higher resolution than 4K, but write it as a 4K media clip. As we have previously covered in our 12K write-up, oversampling footage produces greater image quality, with sharpness, color rendition, and detail.

There isn’t any information as to what form of Canon RAW will be used.

A 1DX III Build but Better

Rear view of the Canon EOS R3. Image via Canon.

The EOS R3 has a magnesium-alloy body and is sealed to the same degree as the 1D series. Essentially, this is the RF version of the 1D line. What’s important to note is the following taken from the EOS R3 web page:

The camera is powered by a high-capacity LP-E19 battery—the same as you’ll find in our EOS-1DX III camera. This ensures the EOS R3 fits in right alongside your existing equipment and can use any spare batteries you already own. In fact, if you’ve ever used an EOS-1 series camera, then many of the EOS R3’s controls will feel very familiar. And, if you haven’t, we know you’re going to love the instinctive positioning of its controls and its ergonomic grip. – Canon

I jump from camera to camera quite often—perhaps too much—but when jumping from model to model within the same manufacturing line, there’s nothing more annoying to see that a brand has “Apple’d” themselves. Essentially, the new model requires you to upgrade your peripherals—batteries, cards, connectivity, etc.

So, it’s great to see that if you’re a 1DX III user, your transition is set to be somewhat seamless.

Better Connectivity

The EOS R3 houses a wired LAN socket and 5GHz Wi-Fi for communication, pivotal for sports and news photographers who need to get the images out for processing almost immediately after taking a photograph.

Additionally, the EOS R3 is also compatible with the Mobile File Transfer app, which lets photographers transmit images from a mobile device when a wi-fi connection is unavailable.

Canon EOS R3 with long range lens. Image via Canon.

I’m sure there’s still a lot more juicy info to come, but for the time being, we’ll take these drip-fed snippets of information. There’s still no price, nor release date, but as soon as we hear more, you’ll be the first to know.

