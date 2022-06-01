Meet the New ARRI ALEXA 35

Cover image via

ARRI has announced their newest digital cinema camera, the ALEXA 35. Meet the new standard for filmmaking cameras.

The new ARRI ALEXA 35 has a native 4.6K Super 35 sensor, 17 stops of dynamic range, records native 4K up to 120fps, and is ARRI’s smallest full-feature production camera.

This camera is the latest in the Super 35 sensor family and goes alongside the existing 65 and LF sensors. It has five interchangeable lens mounts, two scratch mics, and internal FSND filters.

The camera has a new side display that allows you to make changes without a viewfinder, and your assistant camera crew will love the body-mounted LBUS connector, built-in serial port for distance measuring devices, and hot-pluggable viewfinder.

The ALEXA 35 in Action

The ALEXA 35 was spectacular—it outperformed all my expectations. I could not get the camera to clip—the dynamic range is so wide and impressive. This is a completely new generation. – Erik Messerschmidt ASC, Cinematographer

The camera also features an Enhanced Sensitivity Mode, which allows for better capture in low-light conditions, and a new Reveal color science that captures much more delicate hues and colors.

In addition, the built-in ARRI Textures allow DPs to select the amount of grain, sharpness, and contrast as if you were choosing from different film stock. These textures can also be locked, allowing cinematographers to maintain control of the image versus seeing the final look completely change in post.

The Alexa 35 can capture footage in 19 different formats, from ARRIRAW to Apple ProRes.

Built to Last Generations

The camera also excels with its durability, which you can see on display in this heart-attack-inducing presentation.

ARRI puts every ALEXA 35 through extreme temperature and vibration tests to ensure a lifetime of reliable service onset.

The ALEXA 35 was shaken, frozen, cooked, and pounded with blunt force in its development phase.

Availability and Price

The ARRI ALEXA 35 is available in three packages:

ALEXA 35 Production Set: $77,940

ALEXA 35 Lightweight Set: $75,100

ALEXA 35 Body & LPL Mount: $64,880

ARRI ALEXA 35 Short Film Series: “Encounters”

ARRI has also released a series of eleven shorts to show off the variety of images you can capture on the new Alexa 35. Check out this playlist for each of the shorts.

ARRI Alexa 35 Tech Specs

Here are all the nitty-gritty details:

Sensor Type: Super 35 format ARRI ALEV 4 CMOS sensor with Bayer pattern color filter array

Super 35 format ARRI ALEV 4 CMOS sensor with Bayer pattern color filter array Sensor Maximum Number of Photosites and Size: 4608 x 3164 | 27.99 x 19.22 mm / 1.102x 0.757” | Ø 33.96 mm / 1.337”

4608 x 3164 | 27.99 x 19.22 mm / 1.102x 0.757” | Ø 33.96 mm / 1.337” Sensor Frame Rates: 0.75 – 120fps

0.75 – 120fps Weight : 2.9 kg / 6.4 lbs (camera body with three antennas and LPL mount (LBUS))

: 2.9 kg / 6.4 lbs (camera body with three antennas and LPL mount (LBUS)) Photosite Pitch: 6.075 μm

6.075 μm Sensor Active Image Area (photosites): 4.6K 3:2 Open Gate: 4608 x 3164 | 4.6K 16:9: 4608 x 2592 | 4K 16:9: 4096 x 2304 | 4K 2:1: 4096 x 2048 | 3.3K 6:5: 3328 x 2790 | 3K 1:1: 3072 x 3072 | 2.7K 8:9: 2743 x 3086 | 2K 16:9 S16: 2048 x 1152

4.6K 3:2 Open Gate: 4608 x 3164 | 4.6K 16:9: 4608 x 2592 | 4K 16:9: 4096 x 2304 | 4K 2:1: 4096 x 2048 | 3.3K 6:5: 3328 x 2790 | 3K 1:1: 3072 x 3072 | 2.7K 8:9: 2743 x 3086 | 2K 16:9 S16: 2048 x 1152 Sensor Active Image Area (dimensions): 4.6K 3:2 Open Gate: 28.0 x 19.2 mm / 1.102 x 0.756” | 4.6K 16:9: 28.0 x 15.7 mm / 1.102 x 0.618” | 4K 16:9: 24.9 x 14.0 mm / 0.980 x 0.551” | 4K 2:1: 24.9 x 12.4 mm / 0.980 x 0.490” | 3.3K 6:5: 20.22 x 16.95 mm / 0.796 x 0.693” | 3K 1:1: 18.7 x 18.7 mm / 0.737 x 0.737” | 2.7K 8:9: 16.7 x 18.7 mm / 0.656 x 0.738” | 2K 16:9 S16: 12.4 x 7.0 mm / 0.490 x 0.276”

4.6K 3:2 Open Gate: 28.0 x 19.2 mm / 1.102 x 0.756” | 4.6K 16:9: 28.0 x 15.7 mm / 1.102 x 0.618” | 4K 16:9: 24.9 x 14.0 mm / 0.980 x 0.551” | 4K 2:1: 24.9 x 12.4 mm / 0.980 x 0.490” | 3.3K 6:5: 20.22 x 16.95 mm / 0.796 x 0.693” | 3K 1:1: 18.7 x 18.7 mm / 0.737 x 0.737” | 2.7K 8:9: 16.7 x 18.7 mm / 0.656 x 0.738” | 2K 16:9 S16: 12.4 x 7.0 mm / 0.490 x 0.276” Recording File Container Size (pixels): 4.6K 3:2 Open Gate: 4.6K (4608 x 3164) | 4.6K 16:9: 4.6K (4608 x 2592), 4K (4096 x 2304) | 4K 16:9: 4K (4096 x 2304), UHD (3840 x 2160), 2K (2048 x 1152), HD (1920 x 1080) | 4K 2:1: 4K (4096 x 2048) | 3.3K 6:5: 3.3K (3328 x 2790), 4K (4096 x 1716) | 3K 1:1: 3K (3072 x 3072), 3.8K (3840 x 1920) | 2.7K 8:9: UHD (3840 x 2160) | 2K 16:9 S16: 2K (2048 x 1152)

4.6K 3:2 Open Gate: 4.6K (4608 x 3164) | 4.6K 16:9: 4.6K (4608 x 2592), 4K (4096 x 2304) | 4K 16:9: 4K (4096 x 2304), UHD (3840 x 2160), 2K (2048 x 1152), HD (1920 x 1080) | 4K 2:1: 4K (4096 x 2048) | 3.3K 6:5: 3.3K (3328 x 2790), 4K (4096 x 1716) | 3K 1:1: 3K (3072 x 3072), 3.8K (3840 x 1920) | 2.7K 8:9: UHD (3840 x 2160) | 2K 16:9 S16: 2K (2048 x 1152) Recording File Image Content (pixel): Identical to recording file container size

Identical to recording file container size Dynamic Range: 17 stops

17 stops Exposure Index: Adjustable from EI 160 – 6400 in 1/3 stops

Adjustable from EI 160 – 6400 in 1/3 stops Shutter: Electronic shutter, 5.0°- 356° or 1s – 1/8000s

Electronic shutter, 5.0°- 356° or 1s – 1/8000s Recording Formats: MXF/ARRIRAW | MXF/Apple ProRes 4444 XQ | MXF/Apple ProRes 4444 | MXF/Apple ProRes 422 HQ

MXF/ARRIRAW | MXF/Apple ProRes 4444 XQ | MXF/Apple ProRes 4444 | MXF/Apple ProRes 422 HQ Recording Media: Codex Compact Drive 1TB (CA08-1024) | Codex Compact Drive 2TB (CB16-2048)

Codex Compact Drive 1TB (CA08-1024) | Codex Compact Drive 2TB (CB16-2048) Recording Frame Rates: ARRIRAW 4.6K 3:2 Open Gate: 35 / 75fps | ARRIRAW 4.6K 16:9 – 4.6K: 45 / 75fps | ARRIRAW 4K 16:9 – 4K: 55 / 120fps | ARRIRAW 4K 2:1 – 4K: 65 / 120fps | ARRIRAW 3.3K 6:5 – 3.3K: 55 / 100fps | ARRIRAW 3K 1:1 – 3K: 55 / 100fps | Apple ProRes 4.6K 3:2 Open Gate: 60 / 60fps | Apple ProRes 4.6K 16:9 – 4K: 75 / 75fps | Apple ProRes 4K 16:9 – 4K: 100 / 100fps | Apple ProRes 4K 16:9 – UHD: 120 / 120fps | Apple ProRes 4K 16:9 – 2K: 120 / 120fps | Apple ProRes 4K 16:9 – HD: 120 / 120fps | Apple ProRes 4K 2:1 – 4K: 120 / 120fps | Apple ProRes 3.3K 6:5 – 3.3K: 75 / 75fps | Apple ProRes 3.3K 6:5 – 4K 2.39:1 Ana. 2x: 90 / 90fps | Apple ProRes 3K 1:1 – 3K: 90 / 90fps | Apple ProRes 3K 1:1 – 3.8K 2:1 Ana. 2x: 100 / 100fps | Apple ProRes 2.7K 8:9 – UHD 16:9 Ana. 2x: 100 / 100fps | Apple ProRes 2K 16:9 S16 – 2K: 120 / 120fps | (Compact Drive 1TB / 2TB)

ARRIRAW 4.6K 3:2 Open Gate: 35 / 75fps | ARRIRAW 4.6K 16:9 – 4.6K: 45 / 75fps | ARRIRAW 4K 16:9 – 4K: 55 / 120fps | ARRIRAW 4K 2:1 – 4K: 65 / 120fps | ARRIRAW 3.3K 6:5 – 3.3K: 55 / 100fps | ARRIRAW 3K 1:1 – 3K: 55 / 100fps | Apple ProRes 4.6K 3:2 Open Gate: 60 / 60fps | Apple ProRes 4.6K 16:9 – 4K: 75 / 75fps | Apple ProRes 4K 16:9 – 4K: 100 / 100fps | Apple ProRes 4K 16:9 – UHD: 120 / 120fps | Apple ProRes 4K 16:9 – 2K: 120 / 120fps | Apple ProRes 4K 16:9 – HD: 120 / 120fps | Apple ProRes 4K 2:1 – 4K: 120 / 120fps | Apple ProRes 3.3K 6:5 – 3.3K: 75 / 75fps | Apple ProRes 3.3K 6:5 – 4K 2.39:1 Ana. 2x: 90 / 90fps | Apple ProRes 3K 1:1 – 3K: 90 / 90fps | Apple ProRes 3K 1:1 – 3.8K 2:1 Ana. 2x: 100 / 100fps | Apple ProRes 2.7K 8:9 – UHD 16:9 Ana. 2x: 100 / 100fps | Apple ProRes 2K 16:9 S16 – 2K: 120 / 120fps | (Compact Drive 1TB / 2TB) Recording Modes: Standard real-time recording | pre-recording

Standard real-time recording | pre-recording Viewfinder Type: Multi-viewfinder MVF-2 with 4″ flip-out monitor

Multi-viewfinder MVF-2 with 4″ flip-out monitor Viewfinder Technology: OLED viewfinder display | LCD fold out monitor

OLED viewfinder display | LCD fold out monitor Viewfinder Resolution (pixel): 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Viewfinder Diopter: Adjustable from -5 to +5 diopters

Adjustable from -5 to +5 diopters Color Output: Rec 709 | Rec 2020 | Rec 2100 PQ | Rec 2100 HLG | LogC4 | Custom Look (ARRI Look File ALF-4)

Rec 709 | Rec 2020 | Rec 2100 PQ | Rec 2100 HLG | LogC4 | Custom Look (ARRI Look File ALF-4) Look Control: Import of custom 3D LUT | ASC CDL parameters (slope, offset, power, saturation) | ARRI Look Library | ARRI Textures

Import of custom 3D LUT | ASC CDL parameters (slope, offset, power, saturation) | ARRI Look Library | ARRI Textures White Balance: Manual and auto white balance, adjustable from 2000K to 11000K in 10K steps | color correction adjustable range from -16 to +16 CC | 1 CC corresponds to 035 Kodak CC values or 1/8 Rosco values

Manual and auto white balance, adjustable from 2000K to 11000K in 10K steps | color correction adjustable range from -16 to +16 CC | 1 CC corresponds to 035 Kodak CC values or 1/8 Rosco values Filters: Four position built-in motorized ND filter: Clear, 0.6, 1.2, 1.8 | fixed optical low pass, UV, IR filter

Four position built-in motorized ND filter: Clear, 0.6, 1.2, 1.8 | fixed optical low pass, UV, IR filter Image Outputs: 2x VF custom CoaXPress connectors for MVF-2 viewfinder | 2x 12G SDI (BNC): 422 1.5G HD, 422 3G HD, 444 3G HD, 422 6G UHD, 422 12G UHD, 444 12G UHD

2x VF custom CoaXPress connectors for MVF-2 viewfinder | 2x 12G SDI (BNC): 422 1.5G HD, 422 3G HD, 444 3G HD, 422 6G UHD, 422 12G UHD, 444 12G UHD Lens Squeeze Factors: 1.00, 1.25, 1.30, 1.33, 1.50, 1.65, 1.80, 1.85, 2.00

1.00, 1.25, 1.30, 1.33, 1.50, 1.65, 1.80, 1.85, 2.00 Exposure and Focus Tools: False color | zoom | aperture and color peaking

False color | zoom | aperture and color peaking Audio Input: 1x LEMO 6pin balanced stereo line in with 12V power output | line input max. level +24 dBu correlating to 0 dBFS | two built-in microphones for scratch audio | with Audio Extension Module AEM-1: additional 3x TA3 connectors (MIC/Line, +48 V, AES)

1x LEMO 6pin balanced stereo line in with 12V power output | line input max. level +24 dBu correlating to 0 dBFS | two built-in microphones for scratch audio | with Audio Extension Module AEM-1: additional 3x TA3 connectors (MIC/Line, +48 V, AES) Audio Output: SDI (embedded) | 3,5mm stereo headphone jack (on MVF-2)

SDI (embedded) | 3,5mm stereo headphone jack (on MVF-2) Audio Recording: 4 channel linear PCM, 24 bit 48 kHz

4 channel linear PCM, 24 bit 48 kHz Remote Control Options: MVF-2 viewfinder as wired remote control with 10m/33ft cable | Camera Companion App | ARRI Electronic Control System (ECS) | web-based remote control via Ethernet & WiFi (beta version) | Camera Access Protocol (CAP) via Ethernet & WiFi | GPIO interface for integration with custom control interfaces

MVF-2 viewfinder as wired remote control with 10m/33ft cable | Camera Companion App | ARRI Electronic Control System (ECS) | web-based remote control via Ethernet & WiFi (beta version) | Camera Access Protocol (CAP) via Ethernet & WiFi | GPIO interface for integration with custom control interfaces Interfaces: 1x LBUS (LEMO 4-pin) for lens motors, daisy-chainable | 1x SERIAL (LEMO 4-pin) for distance measuring accessories | 1x TC (LEMO 5-pin) for timecode in/out | 1x ETH (LEMO 10-pin) for remote control and service | 1x SYNC IN (BNC) for Genlock synchronization | 1x RET IN (BNC, switchable on SDI 2) | 1x USB-C for user setups, look files, etc. | 1x rear interface (18-pin Pogo) for connection of modules and battery adapters | 1x top interface (5-pin Pogo)

1x LBUS (LEMO 4-pin) for lens motors, daisy-chainable | 1x SERIAL (LEMO 4-pin) for distance measuring accessories | 1x TC (LEMO 5-pin) for timecode in/out | 1x ETH (LEMO 10-pin) for remote control and service | 1x SYNC IN (BNC) for Genlock synchronization | 1x RET IN (BNC, switchable on SDI 2) | 1x USB-C for user setups, look files, etc. | 1x rear interface (18-pin Pogo) for connection of modules and battery adapters | 1x top interface (5-pin Pogo) Wireless Interfaces: Built-in WiFi module (IEEE 802.11b/g) | built-in White Radio for ARRI ECS lens and camera remote control

Built-in WiFi module (IEEE 802.11b/g) | built-in White Radio for ARRI ECS lens and camera remote control Lens Mounts: ARRI LPL mount (LBUS) | ARRI PL-to-LPL adapter | ARRI PL mount (LBUS) | ARRI PL mount (Hirose) | ARRI EF mount (LBUS) | Leitz M mount for ARRI

ARRI LPL mount (LBUS) | ARRI PL-to-LPL adapter | ARRI PL mount (LBUS) | ARRI PL mount (Hirose) | ARRI EF mount (LBUS) | Leitz M mount for ARRI Flange Focal Depth: LPL mount: 44 mm | PL mount: 52 mm

LPL mount: 44 mm | PL mount: 52 mm Power Input: 1x PWR (LEMO 8-pin) 1x BAT (camera rear interface / battery adapter) 20.5 – 33.6 V DC

1x PWR (LEMO 8-pin) 1x BAT (camera rear interface / battery adapter) 20.5 – 33.6 V DC Power Consumption: 90 W (camera body and MVF-2)

90 W (camera body and MVF-2) Power Outputs: 1x RS (Fischer 3-pin) for 24 V accessory power out, start/stop, and shutter pulse | 1x 12 V (LEMO 2-pin) for 12 V accessory power out | 1x LBUS (LEMO 4-pin) for lens motors & 24 V power out, daisy-chainable | 1x AUDIO (LEMO 6-pin) for balanced stereo line in and 12 V accessory power out | 1x ETH (LEMO 10-pin) for remote control, service, and 24 V accessory power out | with Power Distribution Module PDM-1: additionally 4x 24 V, 2x 12 V and 1x D-Tap

1x RS (Fischer 3-pin) for 24 V accessory power out, start/stop, and shutter pulse | 1x 12 V (LEMO 2-pin) for 12 V accessory power out | 1x LBUS (LEMO 4-pin) for lens motors & 24 V power out, daisy-chainable | 1x AUDIO (LEMO 6-pin) for balanced stereo line in and 12 V accessory power out | 1x ETH (LEMO 10-pin) for remote control, service, and 24 V accessory power out | with Power Distribution Module PDM-1: additionally 4x 24 V, 2x 12 V and 1x D-Tap Measurements (HxWxL): 147 x 152.5 x 203 mm / 5.8 x 6.0 x 8.0” (camera body with LPL lens mount)

147 x 152.5 x 203 mm / 5.8 x 6.0 x 8.0” (camera body with LPL lens mount) Operating Temperature: -20° C to +45° C / -4° F to +113° F 95% relative humidity max, non-condensing, splash, and dustproof through sealed electronics, IP 51

-20° C to +45° C / -4° F to +113° F 95% relative humidity max, non-condensing, splash, and dustproof through sealed electronics, IP 51 Software Licenses: ALEXA 35 Cine License

