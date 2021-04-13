Blind Microphone Comparison with 5 Different Mics!

Cover image via

In this episode, we’re going to do a blind microphone comparison. Let’s see if you can hear the differences!

Blind comparisons are always fun when it comes to filmmaking equipment. (Especially when you may feel pressured to buy the newest gear!) In this episode, we’re going to do a blind microphone comparison between five different types of microphones. You can guess which is which, and see if you can hear any audio quality differences.

The Microphone Tests

In this blind comparison, we’re going to conduct two different tests. The first will be a “Narration” test, where each of the microphones will be less than one foot away from the speaker. Almost all microphones sound better when they’re closer to the speaker, so this will be a fun test to see how all of the mics compare.

There will be a “Narration” test and an “Arm’s Length” test.

The second test will be an “Arm’s Length” test, where each microphone is three feet away from the speaker. This test should make lower-quality mics more obvious, and it’ll be more difficult for mics that aren’t designed to be far away from the speaker.

The Microphones

As mentioned, we’ll be using five different types of microphones. This is important to note because some microphones are designed to work better in specific situations. The five microphones will be:

Five different types of microphones will be tested.

1. RØDE NTG2 Shotgun Microphone

The RØDE NTG2 is a condenser shotgun microphone, typically used in professional applications. Shotgun mics allow you to really dial in on sound coming from a specific source. For our tests, this type of microphone should fair the best overall.

2. RØDELink LAV Lavalier Microphone

Lavalier microphones are designed to be worn by the speaker. This allows the mic to remain close at all times. Lavs are ideal for speakers moving around a large area, or in extreme weather conditions. They can also be easily hidden under clothing. Lav mics are not designed to be used far from the speaker, but we’ll see how they fair compared to the other mics!

3. RØDE VideoMicro Mini-Shotgun Microphone

Miniature camera-mounted shotgun mics are popular right now. They’re perfect for vlogging and they offer superior audio quality compared to built-in camera microphones. They’re also quite affordable, making them perfect for beginner filmmakers.

4. ZOOM H1N Stereo Recorder

A stereo recorder records two different tracks of audio, similar to the way we naturally hear sounds with both ears. Stereo recorders can be ideal for multi-purpose audio recording—everything from interviews to recording sound effects. They’re also usually are quite compact in size.

5. Panasonic GH5 Built-in Microphone

Yes, we’ll also be using a built-in camera microphone in our tests. This stock microphone should be the easiest to identify. But, at close distances, do the higher-quality microphones make that big a difference? You’ll have to listen to the tests to find out!

A Non-Scientific Comparison

As you may have already guessed, since this comparison is between five different types of microphones, it doesn’t exactly translate to a true scientific test. This test is designed to be a fun experiment, just to see how easy it is to tell the difference between the different microphone types. Sometimes, it’ll be easy. Other times, you may be surprised!

The comparison tests are designed to be a fun experiment.

So, how did you fair on the test? Maybe it was obvious which mics were superior. Or, maybe you were surprised at how difficult it can be to tell the differences.

Wanting to learn more about microphones? Check out these articles:

Interested in the royalty-free tracks we used to make this video? Give them another listen: