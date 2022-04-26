NAB 2022: Aputure’s New Full Color Point-Source 600c Pro

Cover image via

Aputure continues to change the game by bringing one of the most powerful point-source RGBWW lights on the market.

It’s here! NAB is back after a painful two-year gap, and we’re off to the races with new gear releases and announcements.

First up, Aputure has announced a new addition to the Light Storm series with the Bowens mount, RGBWW point-source “600c Pro.” That’s right, straight from the mouth of Ted—they’re going for “full-spectrum, full force.”

So, the full-color point-source light fixture will be the go-to RGBWW for filmmakers and DPs.

As we’ve all been suspecting, Aputure is slowly working inch-by-inch toward releasing a light that can do literally everything. If this 600c Pro is any indication, I’d say they’re one step closer to reaching their goal in the near future.

Just days ago, Aputure announced the release of its non-Pro model “600d” for content creators, photographers, and any production that’s not of a bigger scale. While this slimmed-down version wasn’t met with as much hype as the 600d Pro was, this model still fits nicely in the library of stellar Aputure products available to creators.

So, with the release of this 600c Pro, we can expect to find Aputure breaking new ground with filmmakers of all budgets. Think of this release as the RGBWW version of the 600x Pro, which was also capable of producing 600W of output with a power draw of 720W. The light can put out up to 17,480 lux at 3 meters.

Image via Aputure.

The new light is Sidus Link compatible, of course, as well as LumenRadio CMX, and Ted even explained later in the presentation that they’re currently working on the SIDUS app to be DMX compatible across the board, allowing you to work with any light in tandem with your Aputure lights.

As a part of the press release, Aputure stated that the 600c Pro:

Using the same foundational RGBWW technology in other high-end Aputure fixtures, such as the Nova series, the LS 600c Pro can achieve stunning color reproduction with an SSI (D56) of 74 and even an SSI (Tungsten) of 85. It also features a wide CCT range of 2,300K to 10,000K, green-magenta adjustment, and the ability to reproduce more than 90% of Colors within Rec.2020 Color Space. For smooth hands-on control, the LS 600c Pro also features a brand-new UX, including easy access to different light modes, 10 user-programmable presets, and other advanced features, such as Max & Constant output modes, frequency selection, 4 fan modes, 4 dimming curves, and 15 lighting FX. And, like the Nova series, the LS 600 Pro features critical professional color controls including XY, RGB, Source & Gel presets, as well as advanced HSI with white-point adjustability, and the professional connectivity options including LumenRadio CRMX, 16-bit DMX512, and Art-net & sACN via etherCON. – Aputure

Aputure’s LS 600c Pro. Image via Aputure.

Let’s talk ergonomics. The light head weighs 12.92 lbs (with a yoke frame). The power supply and controller for the light weigh around 11.48 lbs.

One of the most common complaints and requests from cinematographers was the desire to move away from heavy setups and breakdowns for grips and gaffers. So, the size of this light plus, the potential for reducing the amount of gear you have to bring to set, is a massive win for DPs and crews everywhere.

When asked about the spotlight mount accessibility, Ted claimed that it’s not something the light is capable of yet, but be on the lookout soon.

Aputure’s Light Storm 600c. Image via Aputure.

There are fifteen built-in lighting effects, and the color technology used is the same as you’d find in the Nova series they offer.

Here are some of the specs for the light:

600W Output Full Color Bowens Mount RGBWW Point-Source LED

720W Maximum Power Draw

Fully Tunable CCT from 2,300K to 10,000K

2 Output Modes: Max & Constant

90% of Colors within Rec.2020 Color Space

Industry-standard X,Y (CIE 1931)

Light Source Presets

300+ Gel Presets

10 User-Programmable Presets

Frequency Selection to Reduce Flicker

4-Fan Modes: Smart/Medium/High/Silent

Several Control Methods: Sidus Link Bluetooth App Control, LumenRadio CRMX, Art-net & sANvia etherCON

Multi-Voltage Battery Plates (V/Gold Mount)

In terms of price, they’re offering this new light at a staggering $2,490. Compared to a recent release by Prolycht, the Orion 675FS RGBACL full spectrum spotlight (while a higher watt output) costs around $1,000 more.

So, in my opinion, the 600c Pro is the better deal for what you’re paying for.

Price: $2,490 (Make sure to preorder)

