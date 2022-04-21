ZBrush Added to Maxon One Subscription

Cover image via

3D artists now have access to the Hollywood-trusted sculpting tool Zbrush at no added cost to existing Maxon One subscriptions.

It’s been quite a whirlwind for Maxon over the past few years. The company grew quickly from a tool solely for motion designers to a full-fledged production powerhouse. Known for Cinema 4D, Maxon has made significant moves with the merger with Red Giant and the acquisitions of the Redshift render engine, Forger app, and now ZBrush sculpting tool.

For years, it was assumed that Cinema 4D would eventually sell to Adobe, but Maxon has since built its own 3D and VFX empire and subscription service. The company now aims to rival Adobe with many production and post-production tools.

First released in 2020, Maxon One has become another standard in studios subscription costs. But unlike Adobe, Maxon continues to add new tools vs. just updates.

The latest major updates include ZBrush and the initial launch of Redshift CPU as part of Redshift Everywhere.

ZBrush

After acquiring ZBrush earlier this year, Maxon has now made the industry-standard 3D modeling tool part of its Maxon One subscription without a price increase.

No additional details have been made at this time. ZBrush is available as a standalone app starting at $29/month or part of Maxon One starting at $99/month.

Cinema 4D S26

Image via Maxon.

There are a handful of more minor updates for Cinema 4D, which just went over a massive UI overhaul and updated last year. They continue to add Redshift integrations and now ZBrush retopology tools.

The emphasis of Release 26 includes enhancements to modeling, animation, simulation, and rendering. New tools include cloth and rope dynamics.

Redshift

Image via Maxon One.

Redshift has become one of the standard third-party render engines for 3D artists. Compatible with Cinema 4D, Houdini, 3ds Max, Maya, and more, its GPU speed has been top-notch.

Redshift was recently ported to Apple Metal for Mac compatibility. The newly announced CPU version will give users more access to Redshift with lower-power machines or significant CPU render farms.

The update also allows for Redshift’s materials and photorealistic rendering on any system. The new Redshift Standard material meets new industry standards and is an easy-to-use solution.

Red Giant

Image via Maxon.

VFX 3 adds a new Real Lens Flare tool based on simulated optical models and ray-traced light. This will allow users to fine-tune and customize lens flares. It doesn’t entirely replace Knoll Light Factory but lets you control the flares for more artistic changes.

New Halation and Optical Diffusion tools for Looks and OpenColorIO support were added to Magic Bullet Suite.

For Trapcode users, the plugin is now compatible with M1 macs, and layer maps were added to Particular.

Universe added Sketchify, which adds sketch- and toon-like effects to footage, and ChromaTown, which creates chromatic streaks and blurs.

In addition, Box Bokeh provides square or diamond-shaped lens bokeh effects, and Stretch Transition adds a stretchy crossfade between clips for a warp-like transition.

Forger

Forger is Maxon’s target to become the dominant mobile modeling and sculpting app. Updates include the addition of Cinema 4D primitives like planes, cubes, spheres, pyramids, toruses, and more. Multi-language support makes the app available in more native tongues.

