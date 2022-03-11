The Best Camera Bags for Run-and-Gun Videography

Cover image via

We rounded up the most functional, budget-friendly camera bags currently on the market for videographers on-the-go.

Most filmmakers will need more than one camera bag on a shoot. That’s because they’re probably carrying one or more small, lightweight DSLR or mirrorless digital cameras with a few lenses, plus countless accessories.

However, for those who’ve found success in the micro-budget, run-and-gun style of filmmaking, there are plenty of opportunities to knock out a project with a minimal amount of equipment and just a clear bag to carry it all.

We chose bags that work for the most minimal setups, including a single camera (maybe two, if you opt for a larger size) and just a smattering of tiny lenses, an audio recorder, and perhaps a small shotgun microphone. Any other equipment—like a tripod, lighting gear, or on-set accessories—will need to travel separately.

If you’re an on-the-fly shooter, travel videographer, or a YouTuber and/or content creator who prefers to keep things simple, these are your best run-and-gun camera bag options on the market.

Moment Rugged Sling

This is a new camera bag on the scene, and it’s pretty exciting. I wish this had been out before I made my last purchase, as it looks to be a functional new take on the popular sling design that many videographers (and photographers) choose for quick-access shooting.

This is one of the smaller options on our list, but it features a good deal of padding, and the across-the-body sling design makes it super comfortable for long days. The organization is also innovative, with many modular flexibilities for bringing along anything besides a few extra lenses.

Key Specs:

One DSLR or mirrorless camera . . .

Or up to three lenses

Sling functionality

Price: $129

Urban Access™ 15 Backpack

Created by Think Tank, the Urban Access 15 is a super well-built machine (very much like a tank, right?) offering a sizable compartment with thick material support, multiple access points, lightweight for its size, and an excellent tripod attachment system.

The factory configuration will easily hold an entire frame body with a zoom attached, an additional zoom lens, one to two flash units/LED panels, and three to four medium-sized lenses. This is all dependent on what you have or what you need to bring since you could easily fit a lot more, depending on the size of your gear.

The hardware, materials, and overall build of this backpack are outstanding. Yes, it’s pretty pricey regarding what else is on the market, but Think Tank is known for its quality craftsmanship, reliability, and comfort.

Key specs:

Fits a full setup with multiple lenses and accessories

High-quality craftsmanship and premium materials

A beautifully designed backpack

Comfortable with strong shoulder straps

Price: $239.75

Vanguard VEO Discover 46

Like many camera bags on this list, the Vanguard VEO Discover 46 is a hybrid bag that can serve as either a backpack or a more accessible sling for quick access. And, while many of the bags on this list are designed for multipurpose camera operators who shoot both photo and video, I’ve found that these smaller “to-go” bags are some of the best when operating on a bare-bones production.

The VEO Discover 46 is a solid build and has a good amount of space for one camera and up to four lenses. It can also accommodate laptops or notebooks up to 13.3″, with plenty of room for any personal belongings you might need for short travel.

I can see the VEO Discover 46 is perfect for a quick documentary-style shoot with your favorite camera, one or two lenses, and utilizing the other spaces for some simple audio gear.

Key Specs:

One DSLR or mirrorless

Up to four lenses (or other gear)

13.3″ laptop or notebook

Multiple access points

Backpack/sling functionality

Price: $99

Manfrotto Pro Light RedBee-110

Manfrotto’s Pro Light RedBee-110 comes from one of the more familiar brands on this list, and it might be one of the best heavy-duty options for videographers.

With enough space for two CSC bodies, several lenses, and accessories, the RedBee-110 works well as a single bag for a quick shoot or as a solid backpack to go along with the rest of your full production load out.

A nice bonus for the RedBee-110 is the multiple access points for quickly grabbing different pieces of gear as-needed on a shoot. (These points are even conveniently labeled with red highlights that are easy to pick out in low-light situations.)

Key Specs:

Two DSLR or mirrorless

Multiple lenses (or other gear)

13″ laptop or notebook

Multiple access points

Backpack functionality

Side tripod connection

Price: $165

Boundary Supply Prima System 2.0

The Boundary Supply Prima System Modular Travel Backpack is honestly one of the most versatile and feature-rich backpacks on the market. If you seriously want to have a pocket or a place for each part of your gear, this bag has that option for you.

First off, the build quality and materials used on this backpack are excellent. The magnetic auto-locking buckles to the YKK StormGuard zippers seal the top pocket and access points—this bag is for adventures. (Make that a slogan.)

This modular beast has a 25 liter volume (which can extend to 35L!) with a padded laptop sleeve and multiple-sized pockets to fit everything you may need to bring on your shoots. Also included is a camera case and laptop sleeve that can be used individually or can be attached to the Prima Backpack for expanded storage when you need it most.

If you’re serious about having full control and protection of your gear for adventures out in the wild and also having the best access to your bag, then this is the top dog right now.

Key specs:

So many options to fit all your gear

High-quality materials throughout

Accessories that can be used independently

Ability to expand from 25 liters to 35 liters

Boundary’s lifetime guarantee

Price: $288.95

Lowepro Tahoe BP 150

Out of all the bags on our list, the Lowepro Tahoe BP 150 wins for the best look, with a robust design that should last a while and excellent color options to boot. It’s also one of the most affordable bags for its size.

The body is quite skinny, so along with a large pocket for personal items or other accessories, it’s only recommended for a regular DSLR or mirrorless camera and two lenses—max.

It’s an ideal companion for anyone planning to do any hiking or long travels, yet wanting to keep their camera safe and with enough critical gear to get plenty of solid video footage.

Key Specs:

One DSLR or mirrorless

Up to two lenses

15″ laptop or notebook

Thick interior padding

Backpack functionality

Price: $70

Peak Designs Everyday Sling 6L

This tiny but complex minimalistic-looking camera bag by Peak Designs can be configured for whatever needs and setups you can throw at it. The Everyday Sling comes in various sizes—3-liter, 6-liter, and 10-liter volumes, and in different colors (black/ash/midnight).

Internally, the bag can be fully-customized to fit whatever you need to bring out on a shoot, from mini drones to full-sized pro DSLR setups including lenses (dependent on which model you buy).

Waterproof and robust, the Everyday Sling looks simple but can take severe abuse if you push it. Made from double poly-coated 400D nylon, this sling is lightweight and durable against any form of rips or abrasion.

Pair this up with the Peak Design UltraZips, which are weather-resistant and super durable, and you’ve got one tough cookie of a bag for its price and size.

Key specs:

One DSLR or Mirrorless

Two lenses

Waterproof and durable

Lightweight and comfortable

Multiple size options

Price: $99.95

Think Tank Retrospective Backpack 15L

For those looking to get into rough-and-tumble videography adventures, Think Tank’s mammoth Retrospective Backpack 15L is a true workhorse.

As its name implies, this backpack can hold up to 15L, with 5L dedicated to the top compartment for personal items and plenty of room for a complete camera kit (sans a tripod and lighting). It’s one of the few bags in which you could consider throwing a long telephoto lens into—like a 70-200—if you’re looking to shoot macro. (And, there’s still room for a 15″ laptop!)

Made from durable canvas and featuring multiple access points, it’s perhaps your best option for maximum carry load in a single bag.

Key Specs:

One DSLR or mirrorless

Up to four lenses

15″ laptop or notebook

Multiple access points

Backpack functionality

Price: $250

Fastpack Pro BP 250 AW III

Lowepro is one brand within the photography and travel community that highly rated for its well-built and high standards in its backpacks and camera accessories. The Fastpack Pro BP 250 AW III is very much a hybrid of a travel bag and a photo bag for anyone who wants to store their equipment safely, but still maintain space for personal items.

Made from Ripstop Nylon (which helps stop rips and holes from getting bigger), which is combined with a PU water-repellent fabric to make this bag weather resistant. The backpack also comes with a waterproof rain cover, so if the weather gets miserable, you’ve got that extra layer of protection.

Regarding storage, the Pro BP250 AW III has two main chambers—the top section is more for personal items, clothes, or whatever you need to store for your trips, while the bottom section aims to fit your video/photo gear.

It can easily hold a mirrorless/DSLR camera with two lenses, a portable charger, spare batteries, a microphone, and an action camera such as a GoPro.

Inside the top section, there’s a sizable pocket that can easily hold a laptop (13″ or 15″), plus there’s a section on the side of the backpack that can hold a water bottle or tripod.

Key specs:

Well built and includes a waterproof backpack cover

A large bag overall with great accessibility

Perfect for hikes or outdoor adventures

Modular internal chambers

Fits DSLR/mirrorless with lens attached, plus two lenses and accessories with ease

Price: $124.99

