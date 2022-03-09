How to Create Glass and Ice Text in After Effects

Cover image via

In this video tutorial, learn how to create ice and glass text effects in After Effects. Includes free project file and textures!

In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to create text titles that look like they’re made out of glass and ice. These can make for some truly unique looks when combined with your footage!

We’ll also look at several ways to expand on the look, using effects and free plugins. Be sure to download the free project file, which includes textures you can use to follow along!

Ready to create some stunning titles? Let’s get started!

Click on the download button below and get started on you cool, creative journey. Five free textures are included with the project file!

The Basics of Creating Glass Text

First, add some text to your composition above your footage. I prefer to use bold text fonts since this will make the effect easier to see.

Next, turn on the Adjustment Layer Switch in the composition timeline for your text. (It looks like a half black and white circle.) The text will disappear from view because it’s now an Adjustment Layer.

Make the text an Adjustment layer.

Now, apply the Transform effect and set the Scale to 120. Then apply a Fast Box Blur effect and set the Blur Radius to 3 and the Iterations to 12.

Next, apply a Curves effect and increase the brightness. This will make the glass text more legible from the background footage.

Use the effects Transform, Fast Box Blur, and Curves to create a starting point for the glass text.

I recommend using the free plugin Quick Chromatic Aberration 2 from Plugin Everything to add some chromatic effects. Apply it to your text and set the Position value to 7.

Replicate the look of glass by adding some chromatic color effects.

Adding Texture to the Glass Text

To add some texture to the glass text, first, add a texture image into your composition. You can then turn off the visibility of the texture since we’ll just be using it as a reference for effect.

An example of a texture image. Five free textures are included with the project file!

Next, apply the Compound Blur effect to your text. For the Blur Layer setting, select your texture. Then, increase the Maximum Blur value until you can see the texture showing up on your glass text.

Add texture to your glass text using the Compound Blur effect.

You can also try experimenting with using video footage for the Blur Layer. That’s what I did to animate the ice crystals that appear on the icy text animation.

Be sure to check out the 18 Free Ice Effects and Snow Overlays if you’d like to use the same ice crystal footage!

Adding a Bevel Edge to the Text

To make the glass appear thicker, we can add a beveled edge to the text. First, create a duplicate copy of your original text, and make sure it is the color black.

Then, add a white stroke around it using the text Character Settings in After Effects. Set the Stroke Width between 10 to 20 pixels. Then select Stroke Over Fill.

Create a duplicate copy of your text and add a white stroke around it. Make sure the stroke is set to Stroke Over Fill.

You can now turn off the visibility for that text layer since we’ll just be using it as a reference. Now apply the Displacement Map effect to your original glass text.

Set the Displacement Map to be the duplicate text layer you created with the stroke on it. Now, set the Max Horizontal Displacement to be around 20.

You should see a nice bevel on the edges of your glass text.

Use the Displacement Map effect to create a bevel on the glass text.

Creating the Look of Smooth Glass

Sometimes, you may want the glass text to appear smooth, instead of having a sharp beveled edge. To do this, create a duplicate copy of your original text and place it above the glass text layer.

Make the color of the text black. Then right-click on the text layer and navigate to Layer Styles > Inner Shadow. Set the Inner Shadow Blend Mode to Normal and set the Color to White.

Then adjust the Size setting until you see some smooth shadows.

Create a duplicate copy of your text and add an Inner Shadow from Layer Styles.

Set the Blend Mode for that text layer to Screen. You should now see the white Inner Shadow effects atop your original glass text.

This creates the illusion of a light wrapping effect, which makes the text look smoother.

Set the Blending Mode of the Inner Shadow text copy to be Screen.

Create Abstract Glass and Ice Effects

You can also create some abstract looks by experimenting with different effects. First, set up your text with the basic glass effects like we did before: Transform, Fast Box Blur, Curves, and Quick Chromatic Aberration 2.

Set up your text with the basic glass effects, such as Transform, Fast Box Blur, Curves, and Quick Chromatic Aberration 2.

Now, apply the effect CC Ball Action. Set the Scatter to 13 and the Grid Spacing to 6. Increase the Ball Size to 415.

The result is a unique stained-glass look.

Use CC Ball Action to create a “Stained Glass” look.

We can create a thicker ice block appearance by adding a CC Vector Blur effect. Set the Amount to -30 and the Ridge Smoothness to 0.

Add the effect CC Vector Blur to create the look of thick glass/ice text.

Create More Glass Effects

Check out our recent tutorial Creating Glass Effects in After Effects to see even more ways you can use these effects.

In that tutorial, you’ll learn to do things like animate a glass wipe animation and 3D track glass elements into your footage!

