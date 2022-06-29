The 12 Best Video Production Blogs

Cover image via

Blogs are a fantastic resource when searching for filmmaking and video production advice. The web is loaded with video pros and industry experts who weigh in daily with equipment reviews, software tips, and stylistic techniques you can put to good use. So, let’s take a look at a few of the best filmmaking and video production blogs available to readers today.

Specializing in After Effects tutorials and VFX inspiration, RocketStock is the go-to resource for anybody looking to break into the fields of motion graphics and post-production wizardry. In addition to great information and technical advice, RocketStock also offers a ton of free motion design assets.

Shutterstock’s blog is all over the place in the best way, covering topics like photography, video editing, animation, and corporate video. The blog’s Footage section is especially valuable to videographers looking for next-level tips, techniques, and tricks of the trade. They also have a highly informative Youtube channel geared toward video makers, Shutterstock Tutorials.

No Film School prides itself on fostering a community of filmmakers and video creatives dedicated to expanding the talents of their peers. Boasting an impressive array of educational and industry-related content, No Film School has something for anyone looking to grow as an artist—podcasts, gear articles, video essays, and more. Plus, if you’re looking for some great video coverage of NAB, No Film School has you covered with video recaps on their Youtube channel.

Frame.io’s blog is jam packed full of interviews with some of the most talented and biggest names in the Hollywood filmmaking scene. These interviews feature Oscar-winning editors, award-winning cinematographers, and other top-level peers in varying positions on the set of some of the biggest blockbusters being released. The interviews are always very long form and really have a lot of meat to them.

Frame.io also has an excellent Youtube channel with insights from some incredibly talented filmmakers and how they collaborate (mostly using the Frame.io tool) but there are some juicy nuggets of information in these videos.

CineD’s content focuses heavily on the newest gear and emerging video technologies. If you’re into the technical side of the video craft and find yourself constantly hunting for the latest rumors, reviews, and rundowns, Cinema5D is a must-read.

One of ProVideo Coalition’s greatest strengths is the company’s connection to real-deal Hollywood pros. Their expert contributors have experience with everything from indie shoots to major studio productions. The site’s gear roundups and breakdowns of popular commercials make them a vital visit in your daily media consumption journey. On their Youtube channel you can find video reviews from many of the different video conventions, not just NAB.

Exuding an obvious passion for helping aspiring filmmakers, Jonny Elwyn’s blog offers informative posts on the hows and whys of filmmaking, video editing, color grading, and tech. He’s also been known to write for PremiumBeat every once in a while.

Another occasional PremiumBeat contributor, Noam Kroll’s name is synonymous with top-notch film and video know-how. His blog provides in-depth camera reviews as well as video tutorials covering cinematography, directing, and editing.

Kroll’s industry experience makes him a fantastic resource for videographers of every skill level. Noam’s Youtube channel is a great way to listen to his podcast and we definitely recommend checking out these insightful interviews about filmmaking.

Consistently staying on top of the news is hard, but RedShark excels at keeping the latest information flowing. In addition to industry news and production advice, RedShark features sections devoted entirely to post-production and VFX-related articles.

Filmmaker Magazine’s coverage reaches across the entirety of the film and video spectrum, all of it keenly aware of the ever-changing nature of the industry. From DIY hacks to film festival reviews and cinema camera news, Filmmaker Magazine is an excellent resource for those trying to stay in the know.

FilmmakerIQ is going through some changes right now, with a new layout and focus on the way. Nonetheless, the content currently on the long-running website—film essays, video breakdowns, and more—is absolutely worth digging through.

Wipster is an excellent resource for anybody currently in the freelance game. With articles on how to hire people to help with your project and how to pitch a video, Wipster is a big step in the right direction of your video production career. Read Wipster regularly and you’ll be pro before you know it.

Well, we had to include ourselves, right? PremiumBeat is proud and pleased to offer insight into the worlds of cinematography, video editing, motion design, color grading, and everything pre to post-production. We strive to help the community because we are a part of the community. And just like the blogs listed above, we realize we’re all in this together.

