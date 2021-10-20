FREE Easy Transition Template for Premiere Pro – Download Now

Cover image via

This Premiere Pro transition template does just about everything—and it’s FREE. Let’s face it, it’s a win-win situation.

Forget about dragging multiple clips and adding effects to get your transitions to work in Premiere Pro. This is the future of editing with custom transitions.

Film Bodega has been developing a series of transition templates for Premiere Pro, and this FREE version of Easy Transition Lite shows you how powerful these templates really are.

Download Easy Transition Lite Template

Click the button below to download the FREE Easy Transition Template. In the download, you’ll find everything you need to get started.

These overlays are free to use in any personal or commercial projects. By downloading, you agree not to resell or redistribute these free assets.

How to Use Easy Transition in Premiere Pro

In this tutorial, Michael from Film Bodega will show you how insanely easy it is to use this FREE transition template inside of Premiere Pro.

Easy Transition is only compatible with the latest versions of Adobe Premiere Pro CC and will not work in standalone versions or Premiere Rush.

Install and Use Easy Transition

Inside of Adobe Premiere Pro CC, open the Essential Graphics panel. You can find it under Window > Essential Graphics.

In the bottom-right corner of the Essential Graphics panel, hit the Import button. Navigate to the mogrt file you downloaded, and select it. Click Open. Your mogrt is now inside the Premiere Pro Essential Graphics library.

Grab the Easy Transition Lite mogrt you just installed in the library and drag it on the Premiere Pro timeline above the two footage clips you want to transition between.

Open the Edit tab in the Essential Graphics panel to find all the options you’re able to customize.

PremiumBeat FREE Week

This is the third of FIVE new FREE downloads you can grab during the 2021 PremiumBeat Free Week.

We’ve partnered with our friends at Film Bodega to create a whole series of new FREE assets for video editors, motion designers, and creators like you.

