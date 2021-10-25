FREE Video Overlays and Templates for Video Editors and Filmmakers
Another five days of freebies . . . another collection of five must-download video element and template packs to keep in your editing tool box.
Free Week 2021 has wrapped, and this one definitely goes down in the books as one of the biggest FREE weeks ever. We partnered with our friends at Film Bodega to make collections of FREE video overlays and insanely customizable templates for Premiere Pro to use in your next project.
All of these downloads are FREE to use in commercial and personal projects. By downloading, you agree not to resell or redistribute these free assets.
Check out all the links to the downloads below. You’ll also find training for each pack, as well as some special offers inside your download folder.
45 FREE Hand-Drawn Animated Shapes and Symbols
GET THE FREEBIE
18 FREE Ice Effects and Snow Overlays
GET THE FREEBIE
FREE Easy Transition Template for Premiere Pro
GET THE FREEBIE
15 God Ray Light Overlays
GET THE FREEBIE
FREE Computer Screen Generator for Premiere Pro
GET THE FREEBIE
Miss last year’s Free Week? Check out the hundreds of free downloads you can start using now!
Free Week 2020: