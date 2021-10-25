FREE Video Overlays and Templates for Video Editors and Filmmakers

Cover image via

Another five days of freebies . . . another collection of five must-download video element and template packs to keep in your editing tool box.

Free Week 2021 has wrapped, and this one definitely goes down in the books as one of the biggest FREE weeks ever. We partnered with our friends at Film Bodega to make collections of FREE video overlays and insanely customizable templates for Premiere Pro to use in your next project.

All of these downloads are FREE to use in commercial and personal projects. By downloading, you agree not to resell or redistribute these free assets.

Check out all the links to the downloads below. You’ll also find training for each pack, as well as some special offers inside your download folder.

45 FREE Hand-Drawn Animated Shapes and Symbols

Drag-and-drop these 45 FREE hand-drawn animations right into your timeline. Compatible with Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Resolve, and more!

Want even more shapes and fonts? Check out Hand Drawn by Film Bodega for the entire 250+ elements collection.

18 FREE Ice Effects and Snow Overlays

Weather you need some sub-zero ice effects or snowfall for your next holiday video, this pack of eighteen FREE overlays and VFX will give you that authentic winter feel.

FREE Easy Transition Template for Premiere Pro

This Premiere Pro wipe transition template does just about everything—and it’s FREE. Doesn’t get much easier than that. Thirteen animation styles you can choose from with a simple click.

15 God Ray Light Overlays

Over a dozen FREE volumetric light rays in stunning 4K resolution. Light up your scene and add some authentic atmospheres.

FREE Computer Screen Generator for Premiere Pro

Five animated screens that you can drag-and-drop your own footage or images into. Click the button below to download the FREE Screen Generator template. In the download, you’ll find everything you need to get started.



