15 God Ray Light Overlays for Video Editors and Motion Designers

Download over a dozen free volumetric light rays in stunning 4K resolution. Free to use in personal or commercial projects.

Free Week 2021 continues with another video overlay pack for editors and designers. These god rays were all captured in a controlled studio to create a nice, crisp look.

These elements are easy-to-use, just bring them into your favorite editing or compositing app, layer them over your footage, adjust the blend mode, and you’re done. You can further customize the look by changing the color, using masks, and layering multiple elements together to create cinematic visual effects.

How to Use Video Overlays

In this tutorial, Michael from Film Bodega will show you how to use overlay video elements inside of Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve.

The real trick is to play with the blend modes to achieve the look you want. Then, you can use masks and layer multiple elements together to create unique looks.

How to use the overlays in Premiere:

Import the download folder or the clip of your choice into your project.

the download folder or the clip of your choice into your project. Drag your overlay onto the video layer above your footage.

your onto the above your footage. Click on the Effect Controls tab, and in the opacity area of the Effect Controls tab, you’ll see blending mode options. Here, you’re free to use whichever one you like, but it’s best to start with Screen .

tab, and in the opacity area of the Effect Controls tab, you’ll see options. Here, you’re free to use whichever one you like, but it’s best to start with . You may want to change colors or customize the brightness or contrast of the overlay. To do this, use the Lumetri Color effect. Here, you can change the color or customize the contrast using the Curves dropdown.

How to use the overlays in After Effects:

Import your folder of overlays.

your folder of overlays. In the composition to which you want to add the overlays, drag your clip of choice down into the composition.

your of choice down into the composition. Now, you can select the blend mode of choice for your particular scene or design. I recommend Add or Screen mode. Sometimes overlay or hard light can yield an interesting result.

of choice for your particular scene or design. I recommend or mode. Sometimes overlay or hard light can yield an interesting result. If you’d like to customize the color or contrast of your overlay, I recommend using a Curves effect to play with the contrast. And, if you’d like to change the color, I recommend the Hue/Saturation effect. You can find both of these in the Color Correction section of the effects dropdown.

How to use the overlays in Final Cut Pro:

It’s easy to use these overlays in Final Cut. First, import your folder or the specific clip you want into your project.

your folder or the specific clip you want into your project. Place the overlay on top of the video layer you’d like to add the effect to.

you’d like to add the effect to. In the top-right , there’s a Compositing Options tab . Here, you can select your overlay mode from the dropdown.

, there’s a . Here, you can select your overlay mode from the dropdown. Screen or Add are going to be the best blending mode options for most situations. Feel free to experiment.

or are going to be the best blending mode options for most situations. Feel free to experiment. If you’d like to change color or contrast, you’ll find various color correction tools in the Effects panel, like Colorize.

How to use the overlays in DaVinci Resolve:

Import the download folder or the clip of your choice into your project.

the download folder or the clip of your choice into your project. Drag the overlay onto your timeline .

the onto your . In the Video Settings menu, go to the Composite tab to find the blend modes .

menu, go to the tab to find the . Set the blend mode to Screen or any other mode of your choice.

