LUMIX BS1H: Panasonic’s New 6K Live/Cinema Camera

Cover image via

A quick look at Panasonic’s New BS1H box-shaped modular video camera —specifications included! Let’s get to it!

Move over Panasonic LUMIX S1H, there’s a new camera in town. Today, the manufacturer has followed up on its largely successful S1H model with a new, more compact box-style modular video camera—the LUMIX BS1H.

While quite comparable to the S1H in terms of power and recording, it’s an upgrade in terms of size and functionality. It now offers open-gate 6K video recording, 5.9K (16:9) recording, anamorphic support, and new RAW output for Blackmagic and Atomos recorders.

The BS1H promises to be a best of both worlds option for filmmakers looking to customize their setup for higher-end productions, as well as a better continuous recording/streaming camera for live video and other longer-form video productions.

So, let’s take a look at this smaller, yet more modular, new Panasonic offering to see if it might be right for you.

LUMIX BS1H vs. LUMIX S1H

Alright, maybe we shouldn’t pit these two cameras against each other just yet. After all, this definitely looks like it’s not quite a direct competition to Panasonic’s popular S1H model. Instead, it’s probably going to be targeted to a different niche of film and video professionals.

The BS1H’s best features are aimed towards more rugged and sophisticated projects, with a built-in fan that helps to unlock its unlimited recording capabilities in pretty much all modes. It’s also designed for remote operation and with some nice flexibility for battery types and direct power options.

However, the S1H does have the BS1H beat in terms of run-and-gun features, as the BS1H has no screen/viewfinder and is without the S1H’s IBIS. The S1H will be better for those first starting out and looking for as many built-in functions as possible for smaller projects. Meanwhile, the BS1H is taking the best parts of the S1H’s design and making the package more suitable for bigger projects.

Video Recording Options

The BS1H has a wide range of video recording options.

The BS1H is set to contain a 24.2MP 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor (35.6 mm x 23.8mm) that captures 6K resolution (6,024 x 4,016). With so many pixels, the BS1H will be capable of 6K/24p, 5.9K/30p (16:9 aspect ratio), and 5.4K/30p (3:2 aspect ratio) high-resolution video recording.

It also should provide 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K HEVC video when using the image equivalent to 35mm, and with 4:2:2 10-bit 4K30p in H.264 when recording at its full area. This high-resolution data sounds perfect for creating 4K videos with higher image quality or cropping in 4K.

What’s also cool about the BS1H is the wide range of video recording options and output modes. With 10-bit output at up to 1080p over a SDI connector (and with 4K gamma-encoded or 5.9 RAW over HDMI), the BS1H should be quite capable of some incredible footage.

Is the LUMIX BS1H Right for You?

That’s the question. And, while we’ll go over the specs and pricing below, it definitely seems like the BS1H is marketed for those looking to get the most out of its live and cinema functionalities. It’s got an open-ended modular design and nice recording capabilities (and options).

If you’ve used Panasonic (or Leica L lens mount cameras) in the past, this might be a nice option to consider. And, even if you already own the LUMIX S1H, this might be the perfect companion camera for more professional shoots —or those that need live-streaming —with the S1H moving over to B-cam status.

However, it’s really going to be up to you and your video needs. The BS1H might not be right for every filmmaker or video professional, but if it fits your needs for live and cinema-quality recording, it’s going to be one of the most popular options out there.

24.2MP full-frame MOS sensor

Up to 5.9K H.264/H.265/HEVC recording

Dual-native ISO, VariCam look & V-Log L

14+ stops of dynamic range, HLG imaging

VFR up to 60 in 4K, up to 180 fps in FHD

Ethernet with PoE+, VBR battery mount

Anamorphic video & 3D LUT support

12 VDC power adapter included

Durable magnesium & aluminum body

Price: 3,499.99

For more camera news, trends, and resources, we’ve got some good ones for you:

Cover image via Panasonic.