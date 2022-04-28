NAB 2022: CORE SWX Customizes Battery Power for ATOMOS Devices

Cover image via

Battery and charging specialist CORE SWX announced that they were designing power units customized for ATOMOS products. Let’s take a look.

These products included new ATOMOS models launched at the show, such as ATOMOS CONNECT for Ninja V / V+, and SHOGUN CONNECT network-connected devices.

The new CORE SWX NANO-F battery specially designed for ATOMOS’ new CONNECT range. Image via CORE SWX.

There are two new Sony NPF-style batteries, popular because most pro video gear will be able to use them. The new batteries are the NANO-F and the NPF-ATOM50 for the 5-inch and 7-inch devices. The ATOMOS NEON reference monitor gets the CSX-NB19 battery for when you need an HDR monitor on set.

CORE runs their AtomX program to ensure selected partners get a curated approach to delivering power to their gear. Whether this practice is better than buying power options off the shelf is unclear, but if these new products are similarly priced, then it makes total sense.

Product Detail for NPF Models

The new NANO-F is for either size of the ATOMOS 5-inch or 7-inch devices, including the Ninja V, Ninja V+, and SHINOBI. CORE claims that the 45wh L-series pack can handle a 7A load. It was designed with a slimmer 4-cell design, making it more powerful than most comparable 45wh L-series packs.

The second new L-series battery, the NPF-ATOM50, is a dual NPF battery pack for the 7-inch Dual NPF sled ATOMOS devices like the SHINOBI 7, SHOGUN, and the legacy 7-inch Flame and Inferno series.

It offers a capacity of 49wh and a P-Tap so that you can power any other devices from it. Both batteries are equipped with a 4-stage LED gauge to check the remaining power.

The new CORE SWX NPF-ATOM50 for new and legacy ATOMOS products. Image via CORE SWX.

NEON Monitor

The NEON reference monitors, 17-inch and 24-inch, get the new AtomX NEON battery system. The module accepts two V-mounts or 3-Stud packs, and provides voltage and current delivery to power the NEON monitors without the need for AC mains.

The ATOMOS NEON reference monitor now has a battery power option with CORE SWX. Image via ATOMOS.

Are They Worth Looking at?

When you’re working remotely or even on-set, you often don’t have time to keep an eye on power levels. To get a specialist company making batteries for your product could be the difference between getting a take and not getting it.

CORE claims that the NANO-F unit gets “maximum power from a single NPF battery.” The NPF-ATOM50 dual pack will power up legacy ATOMOS recorders and monitors, so it could keep your old products running longer than you thought.

Cover image via CORE.