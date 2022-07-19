Download Now: 25 FREE Glass Textures

Cover image via

Download these 25 dirty glass textures to use in your next project. Free to use in any personal or commercial projects.

Need to add some texture to your next video project? We’ve got you covered with 25 free high-resolution gritty glass textures. This pack includes smudges, dust, and water spots, and to boot, all are photographed from real-world glass surfaces for a truly authentic look.

These texture images can easily be imported into your favorite video editor or compositing program. Get creative and use them for anything from animated overlays to backgrounds or even on your next documentary or title animation.

Download the Free Glass Textures Pack

These glass textures images are free to use in any personal or commercial projects. By downloading, you agree not to resell or redistribute these free assets.

What is included in the Glass Texture Pack?

Each glass texture image is 5184 x 3456 resolution.

The glass texture pack includes 25 high-resolution images. Each image is 5184 x 3456 resolution. Also included are HD Scaled Versions of all of the glass textures. The HD versions are 1920 x 1080 and can be easier to work with if you don’t require high-resolution images for your project.

How to use the Glass Textures

There are several creative uses for glass textures. Some of our favorites are using them for overlays, backgrounds, or titles. As overlays, you can layer them at different distances in 3D space and set them to a Screen or Multiply blending mode. Then, animate a 3D camera to create a sense of depth and parallax with all of the textures.

Animating glass textures in 3D space.

You can also experiment with Alpha and Luma Mattes for titles and backgrounds. This will allow you to combine the glass textures with titles creatively. Check out our tutorial for How to Create Matte Text Animations in After Effects for more ideas.

Extra Compositing Tips

You can get even more out of the glass texture pack by using various effects on the textures. Use the Tint effect to make colored textures black and white, or you can use it to add color to a black and white texture.

Adding color to glass textures using the Tint effect.

Also, use the Invert effect to switch the colors up. This can give you more of a “projector slide” or “x-ray” look. This can be useful if you want to overlay gritty glass texture over bright background footage.

Channel inverting glass textures using the Invert effect.

More Creative Uses

Our tutorial for How to Create Glass Effects in After Effects is a great place to start! We’ve just scratched the surface of all the uses for these textures. Try them out with other effects, such as Displacement Map and Compound Blur.

