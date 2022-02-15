Camera Comparisons: Fujifilm X-T3 vs. X-T4

Cover image via

A breakdown about what actually separates the Fujifilm X-T4 from the X-T3. Specs and price points included.

We all know when looking to buy a new camera, there’s a lot to consider. Not only do you need to research all (or, at least, as many of these) hundreds of offerings currently out there on the market, you also have to narrow down your selections to which version of said camera you might desire. The A7 III or the A7 IV, the Canon R5 or the Canon R5 C?

And even then, it’s hard to weigh your internal preferences against each other. How much more is a flip-out screen worth to you than a stuck one? How much more might a 6K camera earn you than a regular, boring old 4K one?

You have to answer these questions when making these tough decisions. In particular, I’ve personally been wrestling over which might be the better choice between the Fujifilm X-T3 and the newer X-T4.

Both are solid, popular cameras that are similar—yet different enough in specs and price to warrant deeper exploration.

The Fujifilm X-T3

Alright, let’s start by looking at the Fujifilm X-T3. Announced back in 2018 as the successor to Fujifilm’s serviceable Fujifilm X-T2, the X-T3 was a breakout hit for the camera and film brands, as it would go on to become a genuinely viable option for filmmakers.

With a 26.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor capable of internal 4K 60p at a 4:2:0 10-bit color space (as well as 4K 60p at a 4:2:2 10-bit color space externally), the X-T3 squared off nicely against its competition, at the time, with the GH5 and other comparable cameras.

However, the chief calling card of getting a Fujifilm camera for many film and video professionals was (and still is) the Fuji line color science. There’s a reason filmmakers have been emulating this Fuji look with LUTs and plugins over the years. The X-T3’s F-log color profile became an easy and affordable cinematic option for filmmakers on a budget.

This is a still from one of Lewis McGregor’s tutorials on the Shutterstock Tutorials channel, which was shot with the X-T3, and it certainly has those gorgeous colors Fuji is known for.

And, while we’ll compare elements, dimensions, and prices below, just so we have it for reference, here are the basic specs for the Fujifilm X-T3:

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 sensor

X-Processor 4 with Quad CPU

UHD 4K60 video; F-log gamma & 10-bit out

2.16m-point phase-detection autofocus

0.75x 3.69m-dot OLED viewfinder

3.0″ 1.04m-dot tilting LCD touchscreen

Extended ISO 80-51200, 30fps shooting

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi; Sports Finder Mode

Weather-sealed magnesium alloy body

BC-W126S battery charger not included

Current Price: $1,099.95

The Fujifilm X-T4

Despite the initial success of the X-T3, there were clamorings within the film (and specifically the Fujifilm) communities for a few updates and upgrades for Fuji’s new popular mirrorless camera.

And, as things often happen quickly in the camera industry, two years later, Fujifilm announced the X-T4 with many of the requested updates included.

Armed with new In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS), a higher-resolution flip-out LCD touchscreen, and almost double the battery life, it’s safe to say that the X-T4 delivered the goods and has gone on to be another certified Fuji camera banger. (And, it’s the #1 option on our best cameras for filmmakers 2021 list.)

Yet, despite the acclaim and praise of the X-T4, Fujifilm was wise to continue manufacturing both cameras as they are both quite desirable to filmmakers.

Again, let’s compare how and why you might want to pick one over the other below. But first, let’s lay down the specs for the X-T4 for reference, as well:

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 sensor

X-Processor 4 Image Processor

5-axis in-body image stabilization

DCI/UHD 4K at 60fps, full HD at 240fps

425-point hybrid AF system

3.69m-dot 0.75x OLED EVF

3.0″ 1.62m-dot vari-angle touchscreen

ISO 160-12800, up to 15fps shooting

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Film Simulation Modes

Price: $1,699

Comparing the X-T3 and X-T4

Now the showdown begins! If you’ve already done your research and compared these Fujifilm cameras against their Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and Blackmagic mirrorless, and think Fuji is the way to go, then—based on specs alone—we have two worthy challengers to explore.

But, what separates these two cameras? Here are the main points of our contest:

In-camera stabilization

LCD flip-out touchscreen

Battery life

High frame rate recording

Dual card recording

Auto-focus tracking

Audio inputs

If you notice, the sensor is not included on this list. The X-T3 and X-T4 utilize the same sensor and are pretty much identical in terms of recording formats and specs.

The X-T4 offers some upgraded HFR recording, which is helpful if that’s usually in your repertoire. If not, it’s functionally the same.

As you can see in the comparison video above from John Stambaugh, while it’s easy to call the X-T4 an improvement, many of these features aren’t that groundbreaking, if you look at things from a videography perspective.

Do you need HFR recording for your wedding videos? Do you need IBIS for your talking head corporate shoots? Do you need the increased battery life for your vacation vlogs? Many of these improvements will only indeed be helpful on a case-by-case basis.

Especially when you get to the kicker . . . the price. Even two years after its release, at best, the X-T4 is $600 more than the X-T3. (However, that price difference increases if you purchase a used X-T3 for around $800 or so.)

I think this is one of the fascinating camera comparison discussions currently out there. It puts videographers in a predicament where they have to put an actual price on that one feature they might want.

Which Would You Pick?

For me, there isn’t much that I think I’d want (or might need to pass along to a client) that the X-T4 has that the X-T3 doesn’t. I feel almost selfish for thinking a flip-out LCD touchscreen is quite ergonomic for going handheld at least, but that’s not worth nearly $1,000 to me.

If you’re looking specifically at these two cameras, I’d say your best bet would be to take stock of your videography styles and needs. If you want at least two or three of these vital differentiating features—like IBIS, battery life, and HFR, for example—you should go with the X-T4, no question.

However, if you’re on the fence about any (or all) of these differences, then go with a used X-T3 for now. (Or, you know, wait a few months, and several new cameras will hit the market, and you can re-assess.)

It’s up to you!

