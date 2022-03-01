The Power of Movement: The Best Gimbals for a Small Budget

Cover image via

Unleash the power of movement for your video projects with one of these affordable gimbal options. Check out our list.

A quality gimbal is hands down one of the best tools around for anyone shooting on the run. These self-stabilization devices come in all shapes and sizes, with models that work for smartphones, lightweight DSLRs, cinema cameras, and everything in-between and beyond.

Let’s take a look at some of the best budget-friendly gimbals on the market and figure out which one is best for you.

DJI OM 4 SE (Smartphone)

Even though there’s an OM 5 that has a smaller, lighter build, it does lack some of the features the OM 4 SE has—the longer battery life and the ability to charge your phone via the USB port on the device makes the OM 4 SE a fantastic replacement for the now discontinued OM4.

This is perfect for anyone who wants an entry point into smartphone filmmaking. Yes, the OM 5 has a built-in telescopic pole, but you’re getting an excellent deal for the price you’re paying.

Fairly compacted

Affordable

Longer battery life than OM 5

ActiveTrack 3.0 for smooth and tracked subjects

Companion app is simple to use.

Price: $119

ZHIYUN SMOOTH 5 (Smartphone)

So the SMOOTH 4 was a massive success for Zhiyun, and with the SMOOTH 5, it just keeps getting better. This is a sturdy, well-designed gimbal with 360° vortex mode, 300+g payload weight, focus/zoom wheel and super-smooth motors to make sure you get that smooth motion you need.

With the mini joystick, panning shots are super-soft and buttery with no shake at all. If you already own a SMOOTH 4, the 5 isn’t going to warrant an upgrade.

However, if you’re serious about mobile filmmaking or content creation and need a gimbal, the SMOOTH 5 is giving DJI a run for its money with the number of features and build quality you get.

Works with Moment lenses & filters

Max battery runtime of 25 hours

Solid build quality & construction

A fully-featured smartphone app

Perfect for larger smartphones

Price: $169 ($219 for combo pack)

DJI Pocket Gimbal 2

DJI recently followed its Osmo Pocket with the new DJI Pocket Gimbal 2. Unique to our list here, the Pocket Gimbal 2 is more than just a tool—it’s a capable video camera. And, while it might not out-duel your new mirrorless or DSLR, it does boast a 64 megapixel CMOS sensor and 4K video at up to 60fps.

In reality, it might be one of the top new choices for our roundup of the best vlog cameras currently on the market. The Pocket Gimbal 2 has a highly forgiving, wide 20mm lens with a 93-degree angle of view, so you don’t have to worry about framing and composition (unless you want to). And, being a DJI product, its 3-axis stabilization is top-notch and capable of handling all sorts of bumpy situations.

We’ll dive into some more functional camera gimbals and stabilizers next, but if you want to work fast, cheap, and with surprisingly solid footage, you might want to consider the Pocket Gimbal 2 first.

Camera with 1/1.7″ 64MP CMOS sensor

Capture up to 4K/60fps video, 4 microphones

Compact 4.1 oz, 3-axis gimbal design

Up to 8x zoom, 93-degree angle of view

Connects to smartphone via DJI Mimo app

64MP .jpeg or .dng raw still photos

Built-in glamour effects and AI editor

Optional Wi-Fi and Bluetooth monitoring

Time-lapse, motion-lapse, and panorama modes

Price: $349

Feiyu G6 Plus

If you’re looking for an all-encompassing gimbal stabilizer that works well with a smartphone or small, lightweight mirrorless camera, you’ll be pleased with the Feiyu G6 Plus Gimbal.

It’s affordable, lightweight, and specifically designed to put your smartphone and small cameras in motion. (And, before you shrug off smartphone videography with gimbals, check out this detailed tutorial showcasing all the shots you can achieve with a device like this.)

The G6 Plus is a “3-in-1” option for its ability to work with anything from smartphones to GoPros and action cameras to lightweight mirrorless cameras like the Sony a6500 (or anything else up to 1.75 lbs).

This video breaks down how the different cameras can be mounted. It’s really one of the best handheld motorized gimbal options out there for shooting smooth video with a wide range of controls. It also includes its OLED screen, Wi-Fi controls, some impressive zoom sync capabilities, and up to nine hours of battery life to help you shoot whenever and however you want.

1.75 lb weight capacity

Lightweight for freedom of movement

Heavy-duty smartphone mount

Action camera adapter

Syncs with select cameras for zoom/focus

Robust build quality, splash-proof

260-degree tilt, 320-degree roll, and 360-degree pan motion

OLED screen

Optional Feiyu extension poles supported

9-hour battery life

Price: $179

MOZA Air 2

Now, taking a significant leap up from the smartphone and small, lightweight-only options, we have a few gimbals that should cover most of your mirrorless, DSLR, and select cinema camera production needs. The first is the MOZA Air 2, which can support up to 9.25 lbs, and offers a whole array of controls and functions to help you shoot cinematic video on-the-go.

The MOZA Air 2 is all about automation and making life easier for solo shooters and small crews relying on a gimbal camera operator to fill in for more traditional setups and gear. The Air 2 also boasts plenty of customization for joystick controls and twelve programmable buttons for working directly and quickly with all of your camera’s settings.

9.25 lb weight capacity

8 follow modes

Supports for iFOCUS Lens Control System

12 buttons for gimbal, camera, and settings

Customizable joystick and other controls

OLED info feedback display

Gimbal/accessories in/out power ports

Various time-lapse functions

Intelligent auto-tuning

16-hour runtime off four included batteries

Price: $399

ZHIYUN Weebill 2

ZHIYUN’s Weebill 2 has an entirely different design and feel than earlier models of the Zhiyun gimbals. Each offered something that’s improved over the next iteration. The Weebill 2, although small, can hold up to 8.8 lbs and can hold up bigger cameras like the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K with ease.

The integrated 2.88″ full-color touchscreen is super-smooth and responsive, with a durability that doesn’t make it feel like a cheap bit of plastic getting flipped out and in. The overall build is made from metal with only a few elements on the actual device plastic or rubber. So, build quality-wise, you feel like you own a quality product.

Compared to the Weebill-S, the Weebill 2 has better motor torque, a new Infineon sensor, and an upgraded core algorithm, giving the Weebill two times better stabilizing power than previous models.

The Weebill 2 doesn’t use replacement batteries. Instead, it has an internal battery that’s recommended to last around nine hours (by the manufacturer). Still, it can be extended via a power bank connected to the device itself, and it also uses USB-C for fast charge, which can go from 0-100% in around one hour forty minutes.

Improved stability/responsiveness sensor

8.8lb payload

2.8″ flip-out rotating color touchscreen

Up to 9-hour runtime

Panorama, time-lapse, and motion-lapse

Focus control wheel

Underslung mode with mini tripod

Price: $469

DJI Ronin-S

The DJI Ronin-S is one of the cheaper, more lightweight options that should be able to handle the majority of your DSLR and mirrorless camera needs, with a capacity of up to eight lbs. (Want to make sure your camera works with DJI gimbals? Check out the Ronin Series Compatibility Search.)

The Ronin-S is one of the easiest to use gimbals out there, designed explicitly for full-functionality and operation with one hand (if needed). In addition to different modes like vlog-style selfie shooting and “sports mode,” the Ronin-S also has bells and whistles like joystick controls, programmable buttons, and flexibility for a myriad of attachments.

8 lb weight capacity

Three-axis motorized gimbal stabilizer

Holds DSLR or mirrorless cameras

Trigger and mode buttons for control

Offset roll motor for screen visibility

One-handed operation

Camera control via included cables

Includes focus wheel

Additional functions via Android/iOS app

Battery grip lasts up to 12 hours

Price: $559

ZHIYUN-Tech CRANE 3S

The ZHIYUN-Tech CRANE 3S is about as strong and capable as you’ll get in the “affordable” price range. The CRANE 3S can handle up to 14.3 lbs while still being flexible and comparable to the Ronin-S, or any other gimbals on our list.

With bigger cameras, though, you need more bulk to help make sure your camera doesn’t fall and can stay securely in control. The CRANE S3 delivers a more robust design, an axis-locking system, standard remote control features, and modular extension options.

With a detachable, angled handle, the Crane S3 can be used in many different ways—one-handed, two-handed, underslung, pretty much however you need.

It boasts a solid OLED status screen, its own iOS and Android-friendly app, and up to twelve hours of battery life (up to eighteen hours with an optional battery pack).

14.3 lb weight capacity

Zoom and focus wheel

Redesigned detachable SmartSling Handle

Updated axis-locking system

ViaTouch 2.0 remote motion control

55-degree angled roll axis

DC input for direct power and charge

Mounting threads for accessories

Onboard controls, powerful motors

12 hours of battery life (up to 18 hour optional battery pack)

Price: $599

DJI RSC 2

DJI has always been one of the leaders when it comes to stability with video, from drones to the reputation of their handheld gimbals. The RSC2 is no different from anything they’ve produced in the past.

The quality is fantastic, and it’s been built with compact in mind, as this gimbal can fold, giving it a smaller footprint and easier to store in a bag. Much like the Weebill, the RSC 2 does have a touchscreen (though it’s only 1″), but it’s an OLED screen, unlike the LCD panel in the Weebill 2.

With a runtime of around fourteen hours, the RSC 2 can easily hold an entire day’s shoot on a single charge. And yes, once again, a USB-C fast charge is included.

There’s a RSC 2 Pro bundle that includes a smartphone holder, Focus Motor, RavenEye Image Transmitter, carry case, and more, but the Pro package will give you the whole experience of what the RSC 2 can do at a premium to the base core set.

It’s nice to have both options, though, for all consumers.

Foldable design

1.2KG weight/3KG payload

Quick switch to vertical shooting

1” OLED touchscreen

14 hour charge on internal battery

Price: $499

Find more gear for your wish list with these roundups and reviews:

Cover image by Virrage Images.