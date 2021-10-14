Easy Audio: The New Deity Pocket Wireless Microphone

Cover image via

Let’s check out the specs on the new Deity Pocket Wireless microphone kit. Get easy wireless audio on your camera, phone, or laptop!

Deity has just released a brand new, compact wireless microphone kit: the Deity Pocket Wireless. Designed to be a go-to wireless kit for mirrorless cameras, smartphones, and even online video meetings.

Deity is clearly looking to go head-to-head with other popular wireless microphone setups, such as the RØDE Wireless GO.

With a price point of $169, which includes a lav mic and protective case, the Deity Pocket Wireless comes in well below the cost of other wireless kits.

Let’s dive into our first impressions and check out all of the specs!

First Impressions of the Deity Pocket Wireless Kit

Upon opening the Pocket Wireless, you’re greeted with a shell case, jam-packed with various accessories. The Pocket Wireless receiver and transmitter were actually even smaller than I thought, each about the same size as a small match box.

The transmitter has a built-in microphone, but you also have the option to plug in the included Deity lav microphone, which uses a 3.5mm locking audio jack.

Deity Pocket Wireless protective case with included accessories. Image via Deity Microphones.

The process of pairing the Pocket Wireless transmitter and receiver was painless. It just required pressing the “pairing” button on the transmitter and receiver, and literally within ten seconds, they were paired. It’s basically like pairing a controller with a video game console. (This is only required upon your first use.)

After that, I simply plugged the transmitter into my GH5 camera, and it was ready to go. Definitely a hassle-free wireless kit you can fit in your camera bag!

Stand-out Features

One of the biggest attributes of the Deity Pocket Wireless is that it features both USB-C and TRRS audio connections. This provides a ton of compatibility when it comes to using the Pocket Wireless with phones, tablets, and laptops.

The Pocket Wireless uses a Digital RF signal, which offers a reliable signal even if the talent blocks the transmitter’s line of sight to the receiver, and boasts a range of up to 65 meters.

The Dual-Function clips are also a nice touch. The transmitter and receiver feature clips that act as both belt clips and cold shoe mounts. (Pretty unique!) And, as a nice aesthetic bonus, you have two different color options, black and white. So, depending on what you’ll be using them for, you can choose a color that best matches your style.

The Dual-Function clips act as both belt clips and cold shoe mounts. Image via Deity Microphones.

Quick specs:

Built-in microphone

Deity lav mic included

Audio input: 3.5mm locking jack

Range: ≤65m

One button press pairing

Display screen

Battery life: 5hrs

Charging time: 2.5 hrs

Charging input: USB-C

Native TRRS output

Bitrate / sampling: 24-bit / 48kHz

Input type: mono

Transmission type: 2.4GHz

Frequency type: digital

Wirelessly compatible with the entire Deity Connect ecosystem

Dual-function clip mounts

Price Point

The $169 retail price for the Deity Pocket Wireless kit is extremely competitive. Especially considering everything that’s included within the kit, such as the Deity lav mic.

Compare the Deity Pocket Wireless price to that of the RØDE Wireless GO, which retails for $199, and doesn’t include a lav mic. The RØDE Lavalier GO microphone is actually sold separately for $79.

So, comparably, the Deity Pocket Wireless comes in at nearly $100 cheaper, if you require a lav microphone with your setup.

The Deity Pocket Wireless kit includes a Deity Lavalier microphone. Image via Deity Microphones.

Deity Pocket Wireless Mobile Kit

Deity is also offering a bundle geared towards mobile video creators, the Pocket Wireless Mobile kit. This kit includes everything from the Pocket Wireless kit, as well as a table top tripod that folds up and can be utilized as an on-the-go vlogging hand grip. The kit also includes a custom phone clamp that allows for mounting both the receiver and an LED light.

The Pocket Wireless Mobile kit retails for $199.

Deity Pocket Wireless Mobile Kit. Image via Deity Microphones.

