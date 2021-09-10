Instead of Film School, Maybe Just Get on Twitter?

Cover image via

Here’s why Twitter just might be your most valuable resource for all things filmmaking.

While it is occasionally complete garbage, Twitter has turned into a shockingly high-quality channel for directors to engage their fans in the most direct way possible.

Sure, a lot of times, filmmaker feeds are obviously handled by a publicist or marketing intern. But, in the right filmmaker’s hands, an on-set smartphone and a Twitter account can create a free-flowing flood of behind-the-scenes action and professional insight. Got a technical question about a shot? Got a nerdy lore question about a character in the background? Tweet it, and you just might get an answer.

So, if you’ve reached the end of YouTube, or just need a break from Content Creators™ sharing their thoughts on Canon’s color science while sitting in a closet close-talking to a camera, Twitter is here to make sure you stay inspired.

Let’s take a look at a few recent top-notch filmmaker tweets and see if we can learn a thing or two.

Go Behind the Shot

Watching behind-the-scenes content is a fantastic way to pick up a few techniques and get a look at how your favorite directors think. Take, for instance, this tweet from James Gunn that goes into why he used a wheel rig for the opening shot of The Suicide Squad.

Gunn’s Twitter feed is actually a goldmine. He’s got a solid relationship with his fans, and he’s always dropping tidbits that offer insight into his productions. (I’m patiently waiting for the BTS posts to start flowing for the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Any minute now!)

It’s not just directors that provide filmmakers a look behind the curtain. There’s also plenty of dedicated BTS accounts that exist solely to show super-cool pictures or footage from the sets of some of your favorite films. For example, check out this tweet featuring Spielberg on the set of Raiders of the Lost Ark. While there’s not a lot of concrete filmmaking advice, seeing Spielberg’s process is pretty informative in its own right.

Steven Spielberg directing Raiders of the Lost Arkpic.twitter.com/IoPhUojjhL — Eyes On Cinema @RealEOC (@RealEOC_2) August 7, 2021

Or, one of my personal favorites, Paul Verhoeven directing on the set of RoboCop.

Paul Verhoeven directing on the set of RoboCoppic.twitter.com/cutSwRByou — Eyes On Cinema @RealEOC (@RealEOC_2) June 12, 2021

Actionable Advice from Experts

Did you honestly think I wasn’t going to include David F. Sandberg on here? Recently, he’s been shooting the sequel to Shazam!, and, for my dime, his channels totally qualify for GOAT status in the “gives us the goods” category.

In addition to having one of the most helpful YouTube channels around, his Twitter and Instagram accounts are both loaded with stellar looks at the shooting and post-production process.

With the film promotion cycle moving so quickly, it’s hard to see everything that gets published these days. So, if you’re curious about any particular filmmaker or film, the director’s page is the perfect one-stop-shop/home base for timely, relevant content.

Still, my favorite follows aren’t just promoting their work, they’re sharing the secrets of their craft. Here, C. Robert Cargill, the screenwriter of Sinister, sometimes called the scariest film of all time, shares valuable character tips.

For a perfect example of this, check out the opening five minutes of PAYBACK in which our protagonist steals a wallet, buys a new suit with the credit card, eats a steak dinner and bails on the check when the card has been deactivated. You can't take your eyes off him. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) September 2, 2021

Behind-the-Scenes Photos

This might seem like an obvious one, but, on top of all the video content, directors and production companies are constantly posting behind-the-scenes photos of the movies they’re promoting.

I find these pics fascinating and incredibly valuable, as they frequently give me ideas for my next shoot—camera moves, lighting setups, blocking, etc.

Festival Accounts

Join us on September 1 as EVP Victoria Alonso takes us behind the scenes of the #Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ll explore how she develops material, finds collaborators, navigates production, uses technology as a storytelling tool, and more. #SundanceCollab — The Sundance Institute (@sundanceorg) August 26, 2021

Following film festival accounts is a great way to stay informed on entry deadlines, schedules, new releases, etc. So, if there’s a festival you’ve been eyeing for years, and you want to know what kind of submissions they need, how much their fees are, and when you can submit, be sure to look on Twitter for their account.

@community

When I originally pitched this article, it was kind of a half-joke/half-fun idea, because Twitter can’t actually teach you how to be a better filmmaker. Nonetheless, there are legit valuable resources and accounts to follow that aren’t a total waste of time.

Much like you’d build a community in film school for any questions you have or problems you run into, Twitter is packed with people and pros that are ready to help you evolve as a creator.

Here’s a perfect example to close out on, featuring Blood Diamond director Edward Zwick and his tips for working with actors.

9. DON’T MAKE THEM WAIT

Do everything you can to be ready for them at their call. They’re racehorses in the gate, ready to run. You want them to peak on set, not in their trailer. Timing your day is an art and a science. Sometimes being a great director means being a good AD. — Edward Zwick (@EdwardZwick1) August 24, 2021

Whoa! Look at this! A few more filmmaking articles!

Cover image via XanderSt.